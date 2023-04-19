Nike Air Monarch IV “Light Bone” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Monarch IV is one of the most iconic and popular dad shoes. It was the best-selling shoe for Nike in 2013 and has remained a staple in the sneaker culture ever since. Air Monarch IV is now returning in a new colorway perfect for the summer season: Light Bone.

In the upcoming months, the $75 pair of Nike Air Monarch IV "Light Bone" shoes are anticipated to hit select retailers and Nike.com. If you are looking for a sneaker that combines comfort, quality, and timeless design, you might want to cop a pair of these when they drop.

Nike Air Monarch IV “Light Bone” shoes are accentuated with hits of shock green tones

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are a sneaker enthusiast, you probably know about the Nike Air Monarch IV. It is one of the most recognizable and beloved dad shoes of all time. It has a simple yet elegant design, a comfortable fit, and a reasonable price. It is also a shoe that has a rich history and a loyal fan base.

The Nike Air Monarch IV was first released in 2002 as a training shoe for men. It was designed to provide stability, support, and cushioning for various activities. It was also meant to appeal to a wide range of consumers, from young athletes to older gentlemen. However, the shoe soon gained popularity among a specific demographic: dads.

Dads loved the Nike Air Monarch IV for its practicality, durability, and versatility. They wore it with jeans, khakis, shorts, or even suits. They wore it to the grocery store, the gym, the park, or work. They wore it with confidence and pride. The shoe became a symbol of dad culture and a staple in their wardrobe.

The silhouette also caught the attention of sneakerheads and fashionistas. They admired the sneaker for its irony, minimalism, and retro esthetic. They embraced the shoe as a statement piece and a way to express individuality. They styled it with streetwear, high fashion, or even costumes. They made the shoe cool and trendy.

Now, the Nike Air Monarch IV is back in a new colorway that is perfect for the summer season: Light Bone. The shoe features a light bone, light mahogany, white, shock green, and pewter gray color scheme that is fresh and modern.

The Light Bone colorway features a light bone, light mahogany, white, shock green, and a pewter gray color scheme. The upper is made of leather with mesh accents on the tongue and heel. The Swoosh logo contrasts in a shock green hue that adds a pop of color to the otherwise neutral palette. The midsole is white, and the outsole is pewter gray, completing the simple yet stylish look.

The sneakers are versatile shoes that can be worn with casual outfits or even in some smart casual attire. It is also comfortable and durable, thanks to its cushioned Air unit and rubber outsole.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming sneakers that are planned for the coming weeks of 2023. Those interested in buying them can register on Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app for quick updates on the launch.

