Reebok Nano X3 Training shoes will be released on February 10, 2023

Reebok, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, announced the launch of their newest training shoes, Nano X3 as the latest shoe model from the Nano sneaker lineage via an official press release on January 20, 2023. The newest version of the award-winning Nano sneaker lineage is the best for fitness.

The Nano X3 Training shoes are built to deliver a show-stopping style, versatile design, reliable performances, game-changing comfort, and a sleek design. The Reebok Nano X3 model will be released on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers worldwide on February 10, 2023. An early purchase grant will be given to the UNLOCKED member on February 2, 2023.

More about the upcoming Reebok Nano X3 Training shoes, which will be released in 10 distinct colorways

The upcoming Reebok Nano X3 Training shoes will be released in 10 distinct colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear label has over 13 years of rich history and has always maintained its dominance in the training community. One of the main reasons for its dominance is that it continues to focus on providing athletes with in-the-box innovative products. The shoe models are all constructed to fulfill and advance to meet the needs of all fitness consumers.

The latest addition to the sneakers catalog is the Nano X3. The shoe model includes a unique and technologically advanced Lift and Run Chassis System in the midsoles that provide versatility across all the training shoe demands. The heel is provided with a dome TPU piece, which hardens under heavy load and softens when not under load.

The upcoming Reebok Nano X3 Training shoes feature L.A.R. Chassis system (Image via Sportskeeda)

The heel piece offers stability when lifting. The dome piece is accompanied by the Floatride Energy Foam, which provides extra cushioning and responsiveness for jumping and running. The dome is also connected to a TPU plate which adds torsional and lateral support. In an official press release, Tal Short, Senior Product Manager at Reebok, comments upon the shoe,

“As the training needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts continues to evolve, the Nano evolves with them. The Nano X3 is the most dialed in Nano yet with a focus on comfort and support while offering a fresh new look and feel. However and wherever you’re working out, the Nano X3 will give you the confidence to succeed.”

In addition to forefoot propulsion, the TPU plate features an updated heel shape and clip. The shoe also comes with ROPEPRO+ Outsoles and a New Tread Pattern. The upper is made of FlexWeave Knit material.

The Nano X3 shoes will be released in a wide range of colorways, most of which will receive a global launch on February 10, 2023. The exclusive members will be given early access on February 2, 2023.

However, two sneakers, i.e., "Ftwr White / Core Black / Vector Blue' and 'Core Black / Ftwr White / Vector Blue" color schemes, were launched on January 20, 2023, only for exclusive UNLOCKED members.

The Nano X3 hype pack was launched to pay homage to the Massachusetts-based label's design heritage. The shoe model can be availed at a retail price of $140 in unisex sizing. After the release of these ten colorways, more will be launched later in the season. Each of these products was constructed out of 30% recycled upper materials.

