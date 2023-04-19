Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low x Trophy Room sneaker collab: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Low is more than just a sneaker. It's a piece of history, a symbol of culture, and a platform for creativity. The low-top silhouette of MJ's first signature shoe has been around since the 80s and has seen countless collaborations with various partners over the years.

One of the most exciting ones is coming soon: the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG. Trophy Room is not just any ordinary sneaker store. It's owned by Marcus Jordan, the son of the GOAT himself, and it specializes in exclusive and limited-edition releases with Jordan Brand.

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is expected to drop during the holiday 2023 season and will be a must-have for any sneaker lover. These collab sneakers will be sold via online as well as a few physical locations of the partnering labels.

Here's a look at the potential image of the rumored collab (Image via Twitter/@jusfreshkicks)

The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in history and has been a canvas for many collaborations over the years. One of the most anticipated ones is the recently surfaced Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG. The original iconic silhouette was made in accordance with the Jordan Brand official website, because:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Trophy Room is a sneaker and streetwear retailer located in Orlando, Florida. The store is known for its exclusive and limited-edition releases with Jordan Brand, inspired by MJ's legendary career and personal stories.

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG is expected to be the latest installment in this partnership, following the highly coveted Air Jordan 1 High "Freeze Out" and the Air Jordan 7 "New Sheriff in Town" that dropped earlier this year.

According to sources, the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG will feature a black, sail, and metallic gold color scheme, which could be a nod to MJ's first NBA championship in 1991. The sneaker will also likely have some special details and packaging that reference MJ's legacy and Trophy Room's identity.

The upcoming joint sneakers will be available in men's sizing and are expected to retail at $140 for each pair.

The Trophy Room x AJ 1 Low OG is already generating a lot of hype and demand among sneakerheads and collectors, as it will be a rare and exclusive pair that celebrates MJ's son and his store. If you want to cop a pair, make sure to stay tuned to Nike's website as well as its SNKRS app for timely updates on the joint launch.

