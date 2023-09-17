Nike’s Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh's mainstay, Jordan Brand, never compromises with the NBA legend's favorite sneaker models, one of which is the Air Jordan 13. Therefore, the label is ready with yet another “Purple Venom” colorway, designed especially for kids. Although we are yet to discover the official launch date of the newly teased Nike’s Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” iteration, the early projections of ZSneakerheadz state that these shoes will be released on October 2, 2023.

The sneakers will be sold at a retail price of $160 per pair. Young Jordan Brand enthusiasts can locate these stylish sneakers online as well as offline through the Nike stores, its SNRKS app, and a handful of connected retail sellers.

Nike’s Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” shoes are created exclusively in kids sizes

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The color scheme on this particular "Purple Venom" model is very similar to that of previous Jordan 13 iterations. An entirely black leather foundation is offered as the canvas on which the eponymous purple venom hue is placed to achieve this chic footwear design.

The tongue flap then follows in the footsteps, merging perfectly with the darker tones that serve as the base. The bottom sole section of the shoe, which is black and white, functions as a neutral base, adding a bit of variety and a further layer of visual appeal to the overall design.

"Purple Venom" accents are surely the standout features of this pair. The stench of overlay, inner lining, and brand decorations popped forth in this electrifying color. These violet-hued accents infuse the design with a contagious vibrancy, immediately attracting attention and transforming the footwear from an everyday essential into a showpiece.

Michael Jordan's 13th trademark design, which became synonymous with the legend's sixth NBA Championship, is now one of his most commonly retroed models from his extraordinary on-court record. The "Black Flint," "Wheat," and "University Blue" iterations are the most recent additions to the ever-expanding color palette of the panther-inspired sneaker.

The primary Jordan Brand website provides the following backstory of the Air Jordan 13:

“Michael Jordan's creative dexterity and stealth put his opponents on edge and threw them off balance, earning him the infamous nickname "Black Cat". Throughout the 1997-98 season Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own.”

The following is an additional design description of the thirteenth original silhouette:

“Appropriately inspired by a panther's predatory nature, Tinker harnessed its tenacity to create the Air Jordan XIII. The shoe featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw. The AJ XIlI also featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air, to give players the agility of a cat.”

The new Air Jordan 13 “Purple Venom” sneakers will be available in the following month. Those who are absolutely interested to make a purchase of the aforementioned basketball footwear must register on Nike’s site or get the SNKRS app for instant updates on their arrival.

Jordan Brand seems to have bigger plans for the Air Jordan 13 silhouette in 2024, as various colorways of the shoe were teased by Zsneakerheadz in the recent months of the ongoing year. The colorways, including "Dune Red," "Yellow Ochre," and "Blue Grey," are anticipated to join Jordan Brand's Spring 2024 sneaker lineup.