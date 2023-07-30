Nike Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Over the years, Nike and its co-owned label with Michael Jordan have produced iconic Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The label has continued to give their fans favorite makeovers upon the iconic retro and OG models. The latest retro to make an entrance in the collection is Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red," which comes in a retro makeover that was inspired from the 2010 release.

This year, the Swoosh and Michael Jordan's eponymous label, Jordan, celebrated the year with retro releases as a nod to "23" jersey number. The latest makeover of the Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" brings in a classic color combination. The shoe comes in a contrasting color scheme featuring red, white, and blush hues.

An official release date of the Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" sneaker model hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2024.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" sneakers feature multiple shades of pink and red

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" sneakers come clad in multiple shades of pink and red (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Michael Jordan began her journey with Nike in 1984 when he signed his first deal as a sponsored player. A year later, he received his first-ever signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1, which permanently conjoined the fashion and basketball world with sneakers and streetwear.

After revealing the iconic Air Jordan 38, which is slated to release in August 2023, the latest to be revealed is the AJ 13 "Dune Red." The Air Jordan 13 makeover was released in 1997 as the beloved sneaker designer and Nike's veteran Tinker Hatfield designed the silhouette.

Talking about the shoe's history, the official site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Throughout the 1997-98 season, Jordan consistently outmaneuvered his rivals with a remarkable deftness all his own. Inspired by a panther’s predatory instincts, Tinker Hatfield harnessed that fearsome power to create the Air Jordan 13—which featured an unconventional holographic eye and an outsole resembling a panther paw."

It further reads:

"To give players the feeling of feline agility, the Air Jordan 13 featured innovations like a carbon fiber plate and Zoom Air. The AJ 13 saw seven OG releases, as MJ neared his second retirement era as a champion. The shoe was released as a retro in 2004, with new limited colorways in high and low top versions for men and women."

The latest colorway is somewhat familiar to the Mars exploration. The red planet-themed color scheme began earlier in 2023 with the women's exclusive Air Jordan 5 "Mars For Her." The theme is carried with the powerful hue of faded orange, red, and pink.

Moreover, the model design is closely reminiscent of the Air Jordan 13 Bin23, which was released in 2010 in only limited 1,734 pairs. The upcoming silhouette comes in a color scheme of Dune Red/Terra Blush/White. The base of the shoe is in a white shade, which contrasts with the Dune Red and Terra Blush overlays. The midsoles of the sneaker has two-toned terra blush and white. Lastly, the look is finished off with white rubber outsoles.

Those who are interested in purchasing the shoe will have to wait until next to get it. To get timely updates on Air Jordan 13 "Dunk Red" and other similar shoes, interested buyers can sign up on the Swoosh label's official website.