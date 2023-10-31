PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes: Everything we know so far

The collaboration between Jordan Brand and French soccer club PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) will continue through 2024 with the launch of their Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker. As per early reports, these planned sneakers will be dressed in a Sail/Off Noir-Infrared 23-Pink Oxford scheme.

Per reports by Sneaker Bar Detroit, the PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low shoe will supposedly enter the sneaker market sometime during the Fall of 2024. The official release date is currently under wraps. Those interested can purchase this pair from the online as well as physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated Jordan Brand sellers when it is released.

PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes are accentuated with hits of Infrared 23 hues

Here's another look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Sneakerheads are well aware that the end product is likely to be a classic masterpiece when one combines the sophisticated style of Paris with the fast-fashion reputation of Jordan Brand.

Since it was first announced in the fall of 2018, the partnership between the French football club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the athletic wear company Jordan Brand has quickly become the buzz of the business.

A flood of highly sought-after Jordan sneakers has been developed as a result of the contract, leaving sneakers enthusiasts and football devotees joyfully expecting every new arrival. This partnership formed the basis for the creation of the famous Air Jordan 5 "PSG."

Expand Tweet

Recent findings provide credence to the idea that the enchantment will be sustained well into the year 2024. And despite the fact that it is not the first time that the PSG-Jordan alliance has been featured on an Air Jordan 1 model or even on the Low version of the shoe, the upcoming release is eagerly awaited for its "OG" look, which pays attention to the genuine feelings of the 1985 model.

Because of the information that has been provided, we now have an idea of what to expect. The official color scheme as well as the product style number have been revealed.

The sneaker community has not yet seen the actual design, but prospective mock-ups, teased by @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, provide a fairly accurate representation of the Sail/Off Noir/Infrared 23/Pink Oxford color palette.

Expand Tweet

The colors Infrared 23 and Pink Oxford are anticipated to take on a role as highlights, while Sail and Black will probably make up the majority of the overall style.

This PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low will be constructed entirely of leather, featuring a breathable upper. There is additional comfort provided by the mesh tongues as well as the inner lining. Fans will be able to recognize the "PSG" mark anywhere on the sneaker thanks to its prominent placement. In addition to that, it comes with a spare pair of lace sets in the original packaging.

The AJ1 sneaker design has undergone a plethora of makeovers ever since its induction into the footwear scene. The story of this fan favorite silhouette is emphasized by Nike as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further adds:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the new PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes that will be accessible in the following year. For timely alerts on this collab shoe, Jordanheads are advised to stay tuned to the Nike site and its SNKRS app.