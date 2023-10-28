Air Jordan 5 “Archaeo Brown” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

As part of Jordan Brand's efforts to ensure that the 2024 launch roster precisely delivers and meets fans' expectations, a new Air Jordan 5 variation was just added to the lineup. This fresh "Archaeo Brown" variant will be entirely wrapped up in an Archaeo Brown/Fire Red-Black-Sail palette.

The Air Jordan 5 “Archaeo Brown” shoes are all set to make their debut sometime during the Fall of 2024, as per early reports. Note that an official launch date is still awaited. These shoes will be sold online as well as offline locations of Nike stores offline and online, the SNKRS app, and some other affiliated Jordan Brand sellers.

Air Jordan 5 “Archaeo Brown” shoes are accented with red touches

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Twitter/@houseofheat)

Fans of the Jumpman company may look forward to a modern take on a timeless design in the form of the Air Jordan 5 "Archaeo Brown," which is speculated to be released in the fall of 2024. Jordan Brand is getting ready to add a new chapter to its glorious past.

Initial indications show that this new model will include a fascinating mix of colors, including "Fire Red," "Black," "Sail," and the namesake "Archaeo Brown." While information regarding the layout is being kept under wraps for the time being, the color palette provides suggestions of an earthy, strong look that is congruent with outdoor exploration and may have been inspired by high-performance waterproof footwear.

The Jordan Brand has already experimented with the "Archaeo Brown" motif, so this wouldn't be the first time they've done so. In the years 2021 and 2022, older models, such as the Air Jordan 14 and the Air Jordan 3, were given similar treatments.

These treatments combined parts of athleticism with elements that are suitable for facing the weather. These launches were welcomed with excitement and catered to sneaker enthusiasts who place a high value on both fashion and function, which is especially important during the cooler months.

The early mockup image of the mentioned “Archae Brown” Air Jordan 5 was recently shared by Jordan Brand insider, @zsneakerheadz. Brown nubuck will cover the top, and there will be some transparent netting on the panels.

Black details can also be spotted on the shoe's tongue flap, eyelets, and midsole. Fire Red details adorn the Jumpman insignia and lace lock, along with shark teeth on the midsole, giving these sneakers a bold look. The deal is sealed with a translucent rubber outer sole unit in a vintage design.

The Air Jordan 5, a design by Tinker Hatfield, is a popular choice among fans of the Jordan brand. According to the manufacturer's web page, this model's narrative and design cues are:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Jordan Brand's accompanying text highlights the striking appearance of the fifth signature silhouette:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Stay tuned to Nike's site or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the upcoming AJ 5 variation.