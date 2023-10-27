A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Burgundy Crush” shoes: Everything we know so far

A Ma Maniere, a store of clothing and footwear situated in Atlanta, has been working closely with Jordan Brand for quite some time. As a result of this partnership, Jordan Brand's Air Jordan 3 silhouette will be available in yet another new shade next year, which will be co-designed by A Ma Maniere.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Burgundy Crush" hue may make its debut on the footwear market sometime in the fall of 2024. Take note that the official release date and price are currently being kept under wraps.

These sneakers, specifically designed for women, will be offered through the online and offline storefronts of Nike, as well as the SNKRS app and several other Jordan Brand merchants linked with the brand.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Burgundy Crush” shoes are combined with Summit White hues

Here's another look at the sneaker's mockup (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The collaborative A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Burgundy Crush” colorway will be clothed in a Summit White, Burgundy Crush, Deep Pewter, and Muslin palette.

Even though there are no official photographs of these shoes, sneakerheads are expecting them to have a worn and classic look based on their mockup image.

There is a strong likelihood that this footwear will combine a few different materials, such as leather and suede, and will clearly showcase the A Ma Maniere label. The majority of the top is white, while the eyelets, heel tabs, and midsole all have an aged look to them.

The toe box as well as the heel counter are decorated in Burgundy Crush, and they come packed with the Nike Air logo. In addition, the sneakers will have backup lace fasteners and be packaged in an exclusive box that features both brand labels.

Expand Tweet

Tinker Hatfield's collaboration with the Nike brand began with the Air Jordan 3 concept. The primary website for the sneaker company highlights the design as:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

It continues:

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

Signing up on Nike's site or downloading the SNKRS app will provide interested parties with timely alerts on the release of these collaborative shoes.

In addition to the AJ3 sneaker, both designers will also release their rendition of the Air Jordan 4 style, which they have given the moniker "Phantom." In the fall of 2024, these sneakers will also be distributed through Nike's digital and brick-and-mortar stores, the SNKRS app, and a wide variety of other linked retailers.

The fact that this alliance offers customized women's sizing in addition to additional size options will undoubtedly cause a stir in the fashion and sneaker sectors.