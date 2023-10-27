Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX SP “Bright Mandarin” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Having already collaborated with Nike on exclusive colorways of the Nike Air Humara for its Summer 2022 collection and the Nike J Force 1 earlier in 2023, Jacquemus is teaming up with Nike yet again for another collaborative J Force 1 iteration in the coming weeks.

The first images of the J Force 1 sneaker in the new "Bright Mandarin" hue were just released by the high-end fashion brand. Official descriptions of Jacquemus' distinctive sneaker creation describe a cross between the Nike Air Force 1 and the Nike ACG Terra.

After making an unexpected appearance on the Jacquemus website, the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX SP “Bright Mandarin” colorway will be available sometime during the 2023 holiday season.

These shoes will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Jacquemus, Nike, and a slew of their connected retail vendors. The retail price of the item is set at $170, and it is available in sizes for men.

Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low LX SP “Bright Mandarin” shoes are embellished with metallic gold accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike J Force 1 sneakers (Image via Jacquemus)

The worlds of couture and streetwear frequently overlap, which leads to the creation of groundbreaking collaboration projects. One such example is the collaboration that Jacquemus and Nike have been working on.

Jacquemus, which is largely recognized for its original and innovative apparel, has now stepped into the arena of footwear, providing ardent collectors and persons who are up to date with the latest fashion trends with something new to seek.

After the brand's initial debut with Nike on the J Force 1, which is an updated take on the Air Force 1, in neutral color palettes, marketplaces are now buzzing with anticipation for the impending vivid “Bright Mandarin” iteration of the shoe.

This colorful Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low variation is soaked in a rich mandarin shade that is hard to miss because of its dramatic appearance. The Orange edition, in contrast to its preceding versions, which were covered in leather, is constructed with a breathable mesh foundation that is then topped with luxurious suede toppings.

The metallic gold decorations that are located on the JF1 lace tag, along with the characteristic tiny Swoosh that is located on the midfoot, contribute further to the tactile attraction of the sneaker. The dominant hue of orange is set off by the contrast of the white lace fasteners as well as the cloth that is woven into the sole of the shoe, providing a jarring contrast.

The orange waffle grip design on the outer sole unit demonstrates that traction is a top priority, guaranteeing that fashion and function are not compromised in any way.

Jacquemus, started in 2009 by Simon Porte Jacquemus, is the label that attracted the curiosity of the Parisian fashion set and then the rest of the globe. Even though the business has only been established for a brief period of time in comparison to many of the industry's heavy-hitter legacy labels, it has created an indelible impression on the fashion industry.

Add the new Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 Low ”Bright Mandarin” colorway to your watchlist that will be purchasable in the Christmas season this year. Those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these joint pairs are advised to use the SNKRS app or register on the Nike and Jacquemus sites for timely alerts on their drop.