Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mocha” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Classic Nike Air Force 1s are very popular among sneaker fans, who are always looking forward to new versions of the shoe coming out. Fans will be elated to know that the newest shoe in this series will be a low-cut adaptation of the Air Force 1 sneaker dressed in a "Mocha" ensemble.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mocha” shoes are anticipated to launch sometime during the next few weeks of this year. It’s equally important to know that the confirmed release date of these shoes is currently under wraps.

These shoes will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $130 for each pair via the online as well as physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked sellers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mocha” shoes are embellished with green branding accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike is expanding its caffeine-inspired assortment with the debut of the Nike Air Force 1 "Mocha." The release of this shoe coincides with the change of the leaves in the fall and the swift approach of winter. This release is a particular treat for shoe lovers as well as coffee drinkers.

The shoe has a powerful sole that is hued like coffee and crema, and it anchors itself with a foundation that evokes images of the luscious swirls in the morning's cup of coffee.

The top is constructed from ultra-light suede that is as adaptable as it is visually warming, indicating the soothing take-on of a hot cup of mocha as it ascends from this base into a dark brown coloration.

However, it's not all about the whirling nuances of coffee hues; the footwear design receives a fresh blast of contrast with Swoosh toppings in a startling pure white hue.

This concept extends to the lace sets as well as the liners, which turn to a creamy, foamy tint, further relaxing the design and helping to balance the overall appearance with a milky delicacy.

In a departure from the company's regular strategy, Nike has added some novel branding aspects, further stirring up curiosity.

The logos that are located at the heel counter, tongue flap, and insole not only highlight the coffee motif but also liven up the aesthetic by adding an accent of green. This is an homage to the natural color of coffee beans. This understated and considerate detail echoes the core of the concept, all the way down to the unprocessed elements.

This variation extends the delicious motif by incorporating yet another form that fans appreciate.

As its fame grows, the Swoosh brand never misses an opportunity to show off the Air Force 1 model's rich history by doing the following:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

It continues as:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mocha” shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2023. Those curious to get their hands on these shoes can either sign up on Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app for quick alerts on their arrival.