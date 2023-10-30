5 upcoming Nike Air Max 1 sneakers planned for 2024

Since Nike debuted the very first Nike Air Max 1 silhouette in 1987, the company has not stopped re-imagining, re-releasing, and releasing limited edition hues of the popular running sneakers. The Air Max 1 was the initial pair of Nike shoes to include what appeared to be an air padding system, and they are widely considered to be one of the company's most successful creations.

The stated silhouette will continue to see fascinating color combinations and design possibilities introduced on an annual basis, and the year 2024 will be no exception. In the upcoming year, the layout of the Air Max 1 shoe will be released in a wide variety of colorways, such as "Cacao Wow" and "Royal," all of which are certain to attract a lot of interest.

Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Stucco” and four other iterations anticipated in 2024

1) Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Royal”

The “Royal” variant of the silhouette will be clothed in a White/Royal Blue-Neutral Grey-Black palette. The shoe will potentially arrive on March 26, 2024, in the footwear market. With a retail price label of $150, they will be offered via Nike’s online and offline platforms, the SNKRS app, and some other linked stores.

This version of the Nike Air Max 1 is a throwback to the shoe's first design, including a color scheme of white, royal blue, neutral grey, and black. Suede in a royal blue coloration is used for the mudguard, eyestays, and TPU eyelets, as well as the branding of Nike on the tongue flap and heel block.

The foundation of the shoe is made of white mesh, which is matched by the shoelaces, the tongue flap, and the inner lining. The vamp, the midfoot, and the heel toppings all have undertones of neutral grey.

To conclude, the traditional "Big Bubble Air Max" sole unit that is located in the heel of the shoe sits on top of a tri-colored rubber outer sole unit to produce an iconic appearance.

2) Nike Air Max 1 “Cacao Wow”

The "Cacao Wow" version will be decked in a Hemp/Cacao Wow-Dusted Clay-Light Orewood Brown-Black color combination. The new design is projected to hit the marketplace for footwear sometime in Spring 2024. They will be available for $150 through Nike's online and physical platforms, the SNKRS app, and select other affiliated businesses.

These Nike Air Max 1s come in a pleasant colorway that mixes black, white, light orewood brown, and a couple other shades. High-end materials like mesh, suede, nubuck, and leather were used in its fabrication.

The "Cacao Wow" color is featured on the Nike Air branding on the tongue flaps as well as heel sections, as well as the tumbled leather Swooshes, mudguards, TPU eyelets, and sockliners.

The vamp, midfoot, and heel are all constructed with tan nubuck extensions, while the tongue is finished with a hairy suede texture. A black rubber outer sole unit plus a white midsole with noticeable Air Max heel components complete the design.

3) Nike Air Max 1 “Light Soft Pink/Vapor Green”

It is anticipated that the "Light Soft Pink/Vapor Green" colorway of the model will make its debut in shoe stores at some point during the course of Spring 2024.

They will be sold on Nike's online and offline channels, as well as through the SNKRS app and a few additional stores that are tied to Nike. The suggested retail price for the shoes is $160.

The Nike Air Max 1 in this form has been painstakingly made out of a combination of mesh plus suede materials, which gives it a feeling of being a high-end item.

The primary colors, which include pink and green, are soft pastels, and they are brought to the forefront by dramatic features in gold and mudguards in anthracite. A vivid, multicolored rubber outer sole unit is topped with a vibrant, speckled white midsole to finish the style of the shoe.

4) Nike Air Max 1 “Dark Stucco”

The “Dark Stucco” rendition of the Air Max 1 is planned for launch sometime around Spring 2024. These footwear pieces will be dropped via Nike, the SNKRS App, and some other associated vendors with a price label of $150.

This particular variant of the Nike Air Max 1 features an amalgam of mesh, leather, and suede for its upper. Shades such as Dark Stucco, black, neutral olive, and Phantom are included in the color combination. Dark Stucco has been employed for the mesh basis, whereas olive suede is utilized for the linings on the tongue, vamp, midfoot panel, and heel of the shoe.

The Swooshes as well as the mudguards likewise have leather embellishments in a black coloration. The midsole is white, along with an Air Max heel block that can be spotted on the shoe. The shoe has a gum grind rubber outer sole unit that tops it off.

5) Nike Air Max 1 “Dusty Cactus”

The “Dusty Cactus” variation of the model will be dropped sometime around 2024 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other linked sellers. These women's exclusive sneakers will be marked with a fixed price tag of $140 for each pair.

This version of the Air Max 1 features a clean color scheme that consists of White, Dusty Cactus, Phantom, and Coconut Milk. The structure of the sneaker features a combination of airy mesh plus luxurious suede in its upper.

The basic color is white, while Phantom is used for the details on the vamp, quarter panels, and heel. White is the dominant hue. Swooshes, mudguards, the tongue, the heel, and the insole all feature marking in Dusty Cactus hues, which lend an air of refined refinement to the shoe.

A Coconut Milk midsole with noticeable Air elements in the heels sits mounted on a black and white rubber outer sole unit to offer an entirely new look to the shoe. This completes the overall design of the shoe.

These are some of the anticipated colorways of the Nike Air Max 1 that are planned for launch in the year that follows. Stay tuned to Swoosh’s site to receive the official release details for these sneakers.