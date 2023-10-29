Nike Air Max 1 "Beef & Broccoli" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Before we walk into 2024, it appears that Nike Air Max 1 has hues planned for the remaining two months of the current year. The "Beef & Broccoli" colorway of the stated model most recently surfaced on the internet dressed in hairy brown suede and green toppings to resemble its moniker.

According to House of Heat report, the "Beef & Broccoli" hue of the Nike Air Max 1 is scheduled to make its debut in the sneaker market in the following weeks of this year. These shoes will be available for purchase via the SNKRS app, as well as in-store, online, and at select retail locations.

These shoes will have a suggested retail price of $150 for each pair. Take note that the exact date of release has not yet been announced.

Nike Air Max 1 "Beef & Broccoli" shoes are covered in hairy suede overlays

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

For the upcoming winter season, Nike will be releasing the iconic "Beef & Broccoli" colorway of the Air Max 1.

The ballistic mesh top is not just a fashion statement; it is also an intelligent decision for greater protection from water, which helps to keep contaminants at bay while you travel to the city or undertake an impromptu excursion through the woods of nature.

The color scheme was thoughtfully selected to reflect the rich warmth of an old favorite presented throughout the fall season. It offers a base of mellow green mesh, which is evocative of freshly cooked broccoli, and it is accented by toppings of tan brown hairy suede, which is suggestive of the charred textures of meat.

The use of chocolate brown leather enhances the look and adds a sophisticated touch to the backside, vamp, and eyestay.

Nevertheless, this is not the end of the story. Nike proceeds to have fun with the culinary concept by positioning the footwear on top of a robust black sole unit that is slightly speckled with white Grind rubber speckles.

This is both a tribute to the idea of being environmentally conscious as well as a characteristic that is suggestive of pepper spice.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via JD Sports UK)

Nature's bounty is referenced in the plot, which is executed thematically all the way up to the midfoot, where the Swoosh is colored in a shade similar to broccoli green, completing the flawless integration.

Outdoor-ready lace fasteners provide the impression of an adventurous spirit, while high-quality leather tongue tags offer a touch of opulence.

One of Nike's most popular sneaker styles is the Swoosh Air Max 1. This is why Nike frequently uses the ways stated below to highlight the model's lengthy history.

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Be on the lookout for the "Beef Broccoli" edition of the Nike Air Max 1, which is scheduled to become available in the remaining months of this year.

Signing up on the official Swoosh website or using the SNKRS app to receive push notifications as soon as these footwear items are available for order is highly recommended for anyone who is seriously considering making a purchase.