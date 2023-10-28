Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Curry” shoes (2024): Restock, price, and more details explored

Nike seems to be on an upward trajectory recently when it comes to re-releasing ageless classics, and the Nike Dunk Low has been killing it in terms of these releases. Another variant from this era has decided to make a comeback, and Nike plans to release colorways with monikers like "Brazil," "Plum," and "Ultraman" in the near future.

According to the information provided by Brendan Dunne of Complex, the Nike Dunk Low CO.JP "Reverse Curry" is scheduled to be made available in 2024.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources, the Nike Dunk Low "Reverse Curry" sneakers will possibly return to retail some time around the summer of 2024. It is essential to be aware that the actual date of release of these pairs is still being kept a secret at this time.

These shoes will be made available for purchase via the SNKRS app, Nike's in-store and online channels, and a select number of retail outlets linked with Nike. A price tag of $125 will be affixed to each pair of these shoes as a standard selling price.

Nike Dunk Low “Reverse Curry” shoes are combined with premium white leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Dunk Low Reverse Curry sneakers (Image via Nike)

In accordance with Complex, the "Reverse Curry" iteration of the Nike Dunk Low is scheduled to make an appearance in the spring of 2024. This retro item will evoke feelings of nostalgia because it was first made available in 1999 as a component of the CO.JP collections, which were only available in Japan.

In homage to the shoe's heritage, it retains its signature design while updating the look with a Dark Curry and White color scheme. It is crafted entirely of leather plus features a perforated toe box, a mesh tongue flap, and an inner liner made of mesh.

White is used for the layering, inner lining, Swooshes, and midsole, while Dark Curry is used for the foundation, tongues, lace fasteners, heel labeling, and rubber outer sole unit. The shoe also features a heel counter. The footwear will come in traditional Dunk fashion packaging when it is sold.

On the Nike website, the significant history of the sneaker types comes to the forefront in the following manner:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for further announcements as the date draws closer. This eagerly awaited re-issue is going to attract people who are passionate about sneakers as well as collectors.

When this famous piece of footwear is brought back into production again next year, you won't want to pass up the chance to add it to your wardrobe.

In addition to the restocks, the Swoosh label has also crafted various fresh colorways to offer in the following year. Iterations like "Miami Dolphins," "Light Carbon," and "Photon Dust/Vintage Green" are expected to hit the shelves in the spring of 2024.