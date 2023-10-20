Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The introduction of the illustrious Air Jordan 1 silhouette marked the beginning of the Air Jordan sneaker series produced by Nike. When it comes to providing customers with new colorways and fresh takes on the Air Jordan 1 shoe, Jordan Brand spares no effort and makes no compromises.

The next year will witness the production of additional versions of the low-top form of the aforementioned model. One of these variations will be a "Shadow" colorway. This forthcoming iteration will be entirely wrapped up in a Black/Medium Grey-White color palette. The mockup images of the shoe were most recently shared by a Nike and Jordan Brand insider, @zsneakerheadz.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow” variant will supposedly enter the footwear scene on May 10, 2024, as per initial reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official launch date is still pending confirmation from the shoe brand.

These minimal low-top designs will be marked with a $140 price tag per pair. They will be sold via the physical as well as online stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow” sneakers are complimented with stark white sole units

This version of the Air Jordan 1 Low features a structure made entirely of leather, ensuring comfort as well as aesthetic appeal. The mesh tongues and the inside lining both offer ventilation, and the toe box features perforations that improve aeration through the shoe.

Accents in Medium Grey can be found on the shoe's toe box, swooshes, heel counters, tongue flaps, and insole labeling, all of which remain faithful to the shoe's original design. This color is also featured on the outer sole unit of the shoe, which is made of rubber.

The presence of black overlays, side panels, eyestays, tongue flaps, and liners, as well as the Wings marking on the heel tabs, improves the layout. The appearance is finished off with a crisp white midsole that is spotless.

Jordan Brand's official site provides background on the design process that led to the Air Jordan 1, as well as a brief overview of the shoe's development and release.

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further adds:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The AJ1 Low OG "Shadow" shoe is an elegant piece of footwear that is ideal for the season of spring in 2024. As a result of its instantly recognizable color scheme and comfy build, it is a must-have item for sneaker fans.

In addition to the abovementioned variation, Jordan Brand’s design team has bigger plans for the following year, with numerous other enticing colorways of Air Jordan 1 Low that surfaced online in the past few weeks of 2023.

Renditions including “Year of the Dragon” (2024) and “Yellow Ochre” are also scheduled for 2024. Both of these pairs are anticipated to be offered in January next year, with price tags of $160 and $115, respectively.