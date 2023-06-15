Air Jordan 1 Low "Yellow Ochre" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Numerous colorways and modifications have been made to the Air Jordan 1 Low since its release, including ones that take cues from its high-top sibling. This design is used by the Jordan Brand for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Yellow Ochre." The recently unveiled colorway will be part of the Jordan Brand roster planned for the coming year. This new iteration will be entirely wrapped up in a Black/Yellow Ochre-White color palette.

According to the well-known sneaker news source Sole Retriever, the new Air Jordan 1 Low "Yellow Ochre" shoes are anticipated to hit the market some time in January of next year. These low-top basketball sneakers will be sold at a set price of $115 USD for each pair for adults and $90 USD for sizes suitable for grade school kids.

Sneakerheads interested in these dual-toned pairs can locate them on Nike, the SNKRS app, and an array of other retail locations, both online and offline.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Yellow Ochre" shoes are inspired by the color scheme of its high-top counterpart

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 1984, Nike and the basketball legend began a lifetime collaboration that presented the public with a line of bespoke sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 was the first shoe in the Air Jordan lineage to be released, and it is still one of the most hyped-up as well as admired sneaker models today.

Peter Moore, a seasoned designer of the Swoosh label and creator of the well-known Dunk style, developed the shape of this shoe. Offering an introduction to the history of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the Jordan Brand website states:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoes (Image via Nike)

It further mentions:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

This variation of the AJ1 Low imitates the AJ1 High "Yellow Ochre" as well as comprises an all-leather structure. The quarter panel, eyestays, and mudguard are all covered in black leather. Nylon tongue and coordinating laces also come in black. However, the star of the show is the yellow ochre. The toe box, collar area, heel counter, and Swoosh of the sneaker are all embellished with this vivid color, adding a splash of color.

Take a look at the outsoles of these shoes (Image via Nike)

This bright shade is also adopted by the Jumpman logo on the tongue, boosting the color scheme even more. The design is completed by a white midsole, a yellow ochre outer sole unit, and a black Jordan Wings emblem that sticks out on the yellow ochre heel counter.

Keep an eye out for the recently announced Air Jordan 1 Low "Yellow Ochre" sneakers that will be released early in the following year. For quick updates on the shoe's official release dates, sign up on the Nike site or join the SNKRS app if you don't want to miss out.

