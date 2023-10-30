Nike Air Force 1 Low "Bubblegum" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Sneakerheads have a deep admiration for the classic Nike Air Force 1, always looking forward to the release updates and news about the fresh varieties of the sneaker. Thus, fans would be thrilled to learn that the most recent addition to this collection will be a low-cut version of the Air Force 1 shoe, which will be adorned with a "Bubblegum" outfit.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit and other reliable sources, the release of the freshly redesigned "Bubblegum" hue of the Air Force 1 Low is scheduled for the next few weeks. However, the official release date of these sneakers has not been announced yet.

These shoes will be offered with a fixed price tag of $115 for each pair. They will be sold via the online and offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated retailers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bubblegum” shoes are coupled with a pristine white leather base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Force 1 continues to maintain its status as an essential component of the shoe industry, even while offering fresh iterations. In fact, it has been a creative platform for decades to create a distinctive sense of style for numerous collaborators.

Nike yet again proves its mastery of creating a balance between ingenuity and nostalgia by reviving the famed "Color of the Month" concept from 1984. This creative heritage, which was initially a lifeline that rejuvenated the Air Force 1, is reflected in the model's most recent incarnation.

Now, the newest member of Bruce Kilgore's model features an upper made of flawless "white" leather. The upper's spotless appearance provides the ideal setting for the display of vibrant embellishments that are further included.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The beautiful "Pink" hue then comes into the spotlight, offering a pleasant look. This enchanting pink shade is reminiscent of cherry blossoms in full bloom. Moreover, this hue subtly covers the profile swooshes, upper heel overlays, and tongue flap branding to infuse an air of springtime vigor into the timeless model.

The voyage isn't over yet, as the entrancing pink continues all the way down to the outsoles, bringing the sneaker's overall look into closer harmony. Sneaker enthusiasts would know that the Nike Air Force 1 has been a popular sneaker and cultural icon ever since it was released. The Swoosh establishes the evergreen nature of the model by emphasizing the following points:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues as:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep an eye out during the next few weeks of this year for the brand-new "Bubblegum" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low to become available. Users can sign up for email alerts or use the SNKRS app to be updated when the aforementioned design is ready for purchase.