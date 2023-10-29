Nike Air Force 1 Low “Patent Croc” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Force 1 shoes are gearing up to present another luxurious ensemble, aptly dubbed “Patent Croc.” As the name suggests, these shoes are covered in patent leather overlays, boasting exquisite croc textures. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Patent Croc” shoes are anticipated to arrive in the following weeks of 2023, as per early reports.

However, sneaker enthusiasts should note that the confirmed launch date has not yet been revealed by Nike. These shoes will be sold by Nike’s online and offline platforms, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail shops.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Patent Croc” shoes come dressed in forest green hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Owing to its timeless profile, the Nike Air Force 1 Low lends itself to being reimagined in opulent ways, making it ideal for use as a stage for creative expression.

Nike now presents an updated version of the "Patent Croc" sneaker, which goes into a deeper and more wealthy tonal area, with a forest green palette that screams elegance with a modern twist. This release comes on the heels of the previous unveiling of the "Patent Croc" sneaker in an elegant beige.

This most recent iteration, much like its beige forerunner, makes a deep dive into a single color motif, delivering a monochromatic "Forest Green" that envelops the footwear elegantly. Meanwhile, the base of the shoe has a structure made of matte suede, which exudes an understated presence. This creates the groundwork for the patent leather croc extensions, which grab the spotlight.

These high-gloss and textured accents boost the sneaker's appearance, offering an air of grandeur that bridges the gap between sophistication and the timeless street style that is tied to the Air Force 1 heritage. The sneaker's aesthetic is elevated as a result too.

Here's another closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

Further, the layout of this model places a strong emphasis on continuity, as the nylon tongues, laces, and inner lining all participate in the story of the forest green hue. The sneaker features gold leather tongue tags, along with complementing patent leather dubraes, which infuse an indisputable feeling of superior craftsmanship into the shoe. This contributes to the overall impression of subtle luxury that the shoe conveys.

The footwear is supported by a classic white midsole, and it is held together by a gum rubber outsole. This is done as a respectful tribute to the shoe's origins. This detail not only provides the structure with a touch of individuality but also guarantees the unwavering warmth plus robustness that have contributed to the Air Force 1's success over the course of several decades.

Swoosh's website provides the following background about the celebrated Nike Air Force 1 shoe:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues as:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

In the next few weeks of this year, keep an eye out for the all-new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Patent Croc" hue to become available. Users can sign up for email alerts or utilize the SNKRS app to be notified when the stated colorway is available for purchase.