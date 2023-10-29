Jordan Spizike Low "Houston Oilers" shoes: Everything we know so far

Sneakerheads were over the moon when Jordan Brand announced that the Jordan Spizike Low would be making its debut in 2024. One of the first colorways of the manufacturer's fresh model is a nod to the glorious Houston Oilers.

This hybrid sneaker, which was designed by Spike Lee, will make its initial appearance in a low-top silhouette for the first time.

These shoes will be available online as well as at offline Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and other connected sellers. Each adult pair will be sold for $160 each. The smaller sizes, including grade school, preschool, and toddler variants, are expected to be available for $125, $80, and $60, respectively.

The Jordan Spizike Low "Houston Oilers" shoes are expected to enter the market in the coming months of 2024, as per Sneaker News. It is important to note that the official launch date of the sneaker is currently under wraps.

Jordan Spizike Low "Houston Oilers" shoes are dressed in a blue and red ensemble

Here's another look at the upcoming Jordan Spizike Low sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

The Jordan Spizike was introduced in 2006 as a way for the Jordan Brand to celebrate its decades-long partnership with filmmaker Spike Lee. The hybrid shoe is a mix of numerous iconic Air Jordans, notably the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, Air Jordan 6, and Air Jordan 20, which are all tied to Lee and his fictional character Mars Blackmon.

One of the first footwear designs that will hit stores in the following year draws its inspiration from a sport other than basketball. The history of the Houston Oilers, the football team that served as the prototype for the Tennessee Titans of today, is celebrated through the incorporation of a blue and red color scheme.

This updated version of the Spizike Low is a tribute to the golden days of the popular football team, which was recognized for its unique Columbia Blue and Scarlet Red uniform. The upcoming pair integrates these hues by creating a base of serene, soothing blue throughout and also incorporates elephant print and nubuck panels.

This color, which is evocative of the Oilers' jerseys, gives the shoes a distinctive look. Scarlet red makes a judicious appearance, accentuating the lace toggle and branding features, and adding a pop of color to the much-awaited pair.

The brand new Jordan Spizike Low "Houston Oilers" sneakers will be made available in 2024. Those interested in purchasing these sneakers can obtain timely information about the launch date by registering on the Nike website or by using the SNKRS app.

In addition to the Houston Oilers-themed shoes, the Jordan Brand will also offer three more colorways of the Jordan Spizike Low model next year. Glimpses of iterations like "Sail," "Team Red," and "Obsidian" recently surfaced online and are expected to launch soon. They are speculated to released in April, May, and June of 2024, respectively.

Fans can locate them online and offline via Nike, the SNKRS app, and other connected sellers.