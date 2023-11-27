5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan collabs planned for 2024 

Nike's renowned sub-brand, Jordan, owned by the legendary Michael Jordan, is responsible for the production of Air Jordan, an iconic sneaker design that has achieved unparalleled recognition in the contemporary sneaker scene. This celebrated brand has an extensive collection of sneakers, attracting a dedicated following and achieving significant cultural impact.

The AJ 1 silhouette made its debut on Michael Jordan and was subsequently released to the public by the Swoosh brand in 1984.

Sneaker enthusiasts have recognized the popularity of AJ's lineage, which appeals to streetwear fans due to its retro and modern versions. Nike is preparing for several collaborative releases, some of which were subtly alluded to earlier this year. Here are five upcoming Air Jordan collaborations set to release in 2024.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive” and four other joint sneakers scheduled for 2024

1) A Ma manière x Air Jordan 3 “Burgundy Crush”

The upcoming A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 "Burgundy Crush" collaboration comes in a colorway combining Burgundy Crush, Summit White, Deep Pewter, and Muslin. Despite the absence of official photographs, sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate a vintage and time-honored aesthetic for these shoes, as indicated by the mockup image.

It is highly probable that this particular shoe will feature a combination of various materials, including leather and suede, while prominently displaying the A Ma Maniere brand label. The upper of the sneaker is primarily white, while the eyelets, heel tabs, and midsole exhibit a distressed aesthetic.

The toe box and heel counter feature a Burgundy Crush design, complemented by the Nike Air logo. Furthermore, these sneakers will come equipped with additional lace fasteners for backup, ensuring optimal functionality. They will be presented in exclusive packaging that showcases the brand labels of both parties involved.

As per reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other reliable sources, it is anticipated that the A Ma Maniere x Jordan 3 in the "Burgundy Crush" iteration will be released during the autumn season of 2024. The official release date and cost for this sneaker are currently undisclosed.

2) A Ma manière x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom”

The Air Jordan 4 "Phantom" is a collaborative release with A Ma Maniere. This colorway features a combination of Phantom, Violet Ore, Metallic Pewter, Light Iron Ore, Burgundy Crush, and Muslin.

Although no official images have been released, rumors suggest that the upcoming Air Jordan 4 will be crafted with a leather upper and adorned in the Phantom colorway. The sneaker features violet ore accents on the wing eyelets, heel tabs, and areas of the midsole. The toe box is made of grey suede for a sophisticated touch.

The sneakers incorporate prominent logos from Nike Air and A Ma Maniere, adding a strong branding element. The sneakers will include extra sets of laces, packaged in a specially designed and co-branded box.

According to reliable sources such as Sneaker Bar Detroit, the A Ma Maniere x Jordan 4 "Phantom" colorway is expected to make its debut in the sneaker market in the fall of 2024. The women's exclusive shoes will be available for purchase through Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and various affiliated Jordan Brand retailers.

3) PSG x Air Jordan

The sneaker community has yet to witness the official design, but online sources have shared mock-ups that offer a reasonably accurate depiction of the Sail/Off Noir/Infrared 23/Pink Oxford color scheme. The anticipated color highlights for this sneaker are Infrared 23 and Pink Oxford, while a major portion of the overall style is expected to be comprised of Sail and Black.

The PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low will be crafted with full leather construction, ensuring durability and a premium aesthetic. The upper will incorporate breathable elements, enhancing comfort during wear. The mesh tongues and inner lining contribute to enhanced comfort.

The "PSG" mark will be easily identifiable on the sneaker due to its prominent positioning. Furthermore, the sneakers will be accompanied by an extra set of laces, neatly packaged in their original packaging.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the PSG x Jordan 1 Low shoe is expected to be released in the Fall of 2024. The specific day of release has not been revealed yet. The sneakers can be purchased online, in physical Nike stores, through the SNKRS app, and in various Jordan Brand retailers upon release.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive”

It is highly probable that this release will draw influences from his first "Black/Mocha" OG blocking. The Jordan 1 Low "Black Olive," which was designed by Travis Scott, has garnered a lot of anticipation as it is expected to have some distinguishing features.

The Cactus Jack logo appears on the tongue flap, sock liners, and heel block of these shoes, while graphic insoles and distinctive packaging round out the offering.

According to preliminary reports from people with knowledge of the sneaker industry, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Olive" shoes are expected to make their debut on the market sometime around the autumn of 2024.

The Jordan Brand has not yet provided any official comment on this launch.

5) J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 "Rio"

The inaugural collaboration between J Balvin and Air Jordan 3 draws inspiration from Medellin, a vibrant Colombian city known for its stunning sunsets. The preceding "Medellin" variant garnered significant appeal among sneaker enthusiasts globally. The "Rio" launch is expected to feature an equally innovative design.

The upcoming sneaker release may feature additional elements inspired by the beautiful scenery of Medellin or draw connections to Balvin's personal life and music. The planned Air Jordan 3 "Rio" will sport a sleek color scheme consisting of Black, Solar Flare, and Total Crimson Abyss, as depicted in the mock-up images.

The shoe is expected to include a Black base with gradient midsole accents, transparent heel tabs, and J Balvin's emblem. Moreover, the collection will showcase exclusive Rio-themed elements.

No official confirmation has been made regarding the release of the J Balvin x Jordan 3 "Rio" collaboration. However, early reports indicate a potential Summer 2024 launch.

Jordans are irresistible additions to any sneakerhead's vault. These are some of the upcoming Air Jordan collaborations coming in 2024. Sneaker enthusiasts are recommended to keep a tab on the brand’s website for future updates on these models.