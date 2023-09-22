J Balvin x Jordan Brand "Sunset" apparel and sneaker collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After several weeks of delays and speculations, J Balvin's much-awaited Jordan Brand "Sunset" collection is now finally ready to captivate the attention of the brand's devoted followers with its sneaker and apparel designs.

The J Balvin x Jordan Brand clothing and sneaker capsule is all set to enter the fashion world on September 23, 2023. The prices for the complete assortment range from $55 to $300 apiece.

Balvin’s diehards and other Jordan Brand enthusiasts can easily find the collection online via Nike's SNRKS app and a slew of authorized retail marketplaces. This capsule offers dedicated clothing items for both men and women. There will also be a full-family-size run of the Air Jordan 3 sneakers from this lineup.

J Balvin x Jordan Brand collaborative capsule offers Air Jordan 3 and stylish apparel items

J Balvin once again teamed up with Nike-owned Jordan Brand to reimagine the Air Jordan 3, following their previous Air Jordan 2 release in September 2022.

The SNKRS app highlights the features and color scheme of the J Balvin x Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 “Sunset” colorway in the following manner:

“The sky fading from crimson to the last fiery flame of yellow. Yeah, kinda like that. Find your tranquility in our latest collab with J Balvin. Gradient accents evoke the colors of a Medellín sunset, popping against a Coconut Milk backdrop and Solar Flare detailing. Add this to the waves of iconic elephant print, soft suede and premium leather, and there's no doubt: you're gonna walk yourself into serenity.”

White tumbled leather covers the majority of the top, keeping the sneaker's frontal side looking neat and tidy. The side panels are finished with rough leather edges, whereas the upper eyestay, as well as the collar, are wrapped up in grey suede.

The bare leather edging and the bright yellow TPU eyelets create a striking contrast to the classic white lace. The elephant print is an ivory-gray hue with a subtle elephant design.

The heel tab plus the rear part of the sole feature a striking gradient design that stands out as you maneuver back towards the heel. The sunsets in Balvin's native Medellin, Colombia, inspired this gradual shift from dark blue to pale yellow. Balvin's trademark smiley face insignia appears on the right sneaker, while the left features the standard Nike Air emblem (with a lightning bolt "I").

In addition to the Air Jordan 3 pair, the powerful duo has created clothing items for both men and women. This range offers a vest, jacket, hoodie, t-shirt, sweater, tank, and pants. These clothing items are made in different color options.

The design and color palette inspiration of clothing items for the upcoming lineup is mentioned on the Nike SNKRS app as:

“With endless natural splendor as a backdrop, Medellín's sunsets hypnotize. So does the J Balvin's new collection. Soft colors, energetic details and punchy gradients bring spellbinding style. Gear up and find your tranquility.”

Items offered under the latest joint collection

Clothing items offered by the collab (Image via Nike)

Men's Leather Vest is offered for $250 apiece.

Men's Woven Jacket can be bought for $250.

Men's Fleece Hoodie will retail for $160.

Men's T-shirts are priced at $60.

Men's Sweaters are marked with a $300 price tag.

Men's Woven Pants are priced at $200.

Women's Tank is priced at $55.

Women's Woven Pants can be bought for $200.

Air Jordan 3 "Sunset" shoes are priced at $250 for adults, $100 for little kids, and $80 for toddlers/infants.

Set your reminders for the soon-to-be-released J Balvin x Jordan Brand shoe and apparel lineup. Get the SNKRS App to receive an instant alert as soon as this capsule arrives for purchase.