5 upcoming Air Jordan 4 releases of 2024

The Air Jordan 4 got into the Jordan collection in 1989. It was the time when Michael's fiery basketball performance and unwavering conviction made him the game's undisputed king.

New to AJ's stock at the time was a model, the Air Jordan 4, designed by Tinker Hatfield. The designer kept the shape of the third characteristic while incorporating artistic modern touches into his new design. This new Air Jordan design became an instant hit following its initial release.

Over the years, AJs have steadily increased in favor among sneakerheads, especially Jordan fans. In response to the overwhelming response to their debut style, the label rushed out additional iterations.

Jordan Brand, as they do every year, has big plans for the silhouette, including GRs and collaborative drops. If you're interested in the AJ4 sneaker drops scheduled for 2024, read on.

Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green” and four other colorways to look out for in 2024

1) Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue”

The “Military Blue” variant will reenter the sneaker market on May 11, 2024, as per sources. These shoes will be sold by Nike’s digital and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of authorized Jordan Brand outlets. They will be marked with a retail price label of $215.

In order to commemorate 35 years of Michael Jordan's fourth trademark sneaker, the Air Jordan 4 Military Blue is set to be re-released in the coming year.

For the unfamiliar, the Air Jordan 4 first appeared in 1989 in a total of four unique variations, one of which was the “Military Blue” iteration.

The 2024 iteration will make a comeback in genuine OG specifications, with the "Nike Air" marking prominently displayed on the heels. White, military blue, and neutral grey are the colors that come together to make up the Air Jordan 4 Military Blue's hues.

The top is made of white leather, with neutral grey toppings on the wings and around the toe. In addition, it has contrasting characteristics in Military Blue placed on the eyelets, the midsole, the heel tabs, and the Jumpman emblems placed on the tongues.

The words "Nike Air" are printed in white on the heel counters of the shoes, which sit above a rubber outsole that is white, blue, and gray. Jordan Brand insiders, zSneakerheadz, and SneakerFiles shared the mockup of this colorway.

2) Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”

The “Bred Reimagined” colorway of the sneaker design is expected to enter the footwear market on February 17, 2024, as stated by early reports of Kicks on Fire. These pairs will be dropped with a selling price label of $215 via the online and offline platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers.

It is projected that the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" will have a retro look and come in a color scheme of Black/Cement Grey-Summit White-Fire Red. This design will be based on the original layout from 1989.

There are rumors that this pair will feature the original Nike Air logo on the heel counters. According to early leaked looks, the AJ4 “Bred Reimagined” will have a fresh, innovative leather fabrication rather than the standard nubuck top that has been used on previous iterations.

3) Air Jordan 4 “Sail”

The “Sail” variation of the AJ4 sneaker model is predicted to enter the footwear scene on March 16, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Kicks on Fire and other sources. These women’s special shoes will be dropped with a price tag of $200. They will be accessible via Nike’s online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and a handful of associated Jordan Brand merchants.

This women's exclusive version of the Air Jordan 4 will arrive clothed in a Sail, Metallic Gold, and Black color combination. It is predicted to be a component of the Jordan Brand Spring 2024 assortment of footwear and apparel.

The leather top, tongues, netting, laces, inner liner, and rubber sole of this pair of Air Jordan 4s are all done in a sail color, and the shoes have a sail-colored inner lining.

Metallic gold contrasting details can be found on the shoe's eyelets, tongue labels, Jumpman heel tabs, and Air components, all of which contribute to the sneaker's overall pop aesthetic.

4) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Phantom”

The collaborative Air Jordan 4 made together with popular fashion retailer A Ma Maniere will potentially step into the sneaker market sometime around the fall of 2024, as per early reports from Nice Kicks and other news sources.

These sneakers will be sold by Nike’s online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated sellers, with a retail price that is currently under wraps.

The mockup look of this women’s special colorway was posted by Zsneakerheadz on their social media account. This joint makeup of the shoe features a Phantom/Metallic Pewter/Violet Ore/Light Iron Ore/Muslin/Burgundy Crush color palette.

The upper portion of the shoe is rumored to be fashioned from Phantom leather, while the toes are produced from grey suede. The basketball shoe is accented with Violet Ore, Muslin, and Burgundy Crush for an additional burst of color.

Additionally, elements such as vintage touches, the Nike Air and A Ma Maniere logos, and customized packaging will all be in action.

5) Air Jordan 4 “Oxidized Green”

The “Oxidized Green” colorway of Jordan’s fourth signature silhouette is expected to be launched on May 25, 2024, as per Nice Kicks and other sources. These sneakers will be offered at a selling price of $210. They will be traded via Nike’s online and offline sites, its SNKRS App, and connected merchants.

The mockup image was shared by Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files. This iteration of the AJ4 will be clothed in a White/Oxidized Green-White-Neutral Grey scheme.

The shoe design, which is predominantly crisp white in color, features overlays of the eponymous green tones. Oxidized Green mainly appears on heel counters, lateral sides, and some parts of sole units. Furthermore, subtle touches of neutral grey are evident on the lace eyelets and outer sole units.

These are five of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 releases that will be available in the following year. Jordanheads are urged to stick around, as more colorways of the stated model will be revealed in the next few weeks.