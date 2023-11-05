Nike Air Force 1 EasyOn “Triple Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 style has undergone extensive makeovers and transformations in its forty-year journey. This four-decade-old model has been seen in numerous colorways and styles, the latest of which is the Air Force 1 EasyOn variation.

This EasyOn design of the stated model allows easy access into and out of the sneaker, even without touching it. This shoe will be offered in a “Triple Black” ensemble.

According to information provided by Sneaker Bar Detroit, the "Triple Black" colorway of the Nike Air Force 1 Low EasyOn will be made available for purchase at some point in the near future. Keep in mind that at this time, Nike is remaining tight-lipped regarding the specific launch date.

These sneakers will be available for purchase at a select number of Nike stores, in addition to online and at the websites of several other linked retailers. This sneaker will cost $115 for a pair if one purchases it at retail.

Nike Air Force 1 EasyOn “Triple Black” shoes are adorned with metallic silver lace dubraes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

In 2009, Nike presented its revolutionary FlyEase technology, which lets users slip their feet into their shoes without using their hands.

Since that time, they have implemented this development into well-known footwear models such as the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Force 1 Low. Nike debuted the Air Force 1 Low EasyOn in a clean "Triple White" hue earlier this year.

Now, a hands-free Air Force 1 is making a comeback in a sophisticated "Triple Black" edition. This updated version keeps the basic aspects of the original shoe, including a leather upper and a vented toe box that allows for more airflow. The most significant change can be found in the heel, which has been redesigned to provide easier access to the FlyEase system.

Putting on and taking off the sneaker is a piece of cake. In addition to that, both the tongue and sock liner feature the recognizable FlyEase insignia.

Since it was first introduced to the public, the Nike Air Force 1 has stood undisputed as both a best-selling sneaker and a cultural touchstone. By putting an emphasis on the following features, the Swoosh demonstrates that the model has a timeless quality:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the EasyOn heel counters of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The "Triple Black" Nike Air Force 1 EasyOn sneaker is the company's most recent addition to its already cutting-edge product line and exemplifies how far Nike has advanced in its commitment to creating footwear that is accessible to a wider audience.

Keep an eye out for the Nike Air Force 1 EasyOn "Triple Black" arrival, and get ready to take a giant leap into the footwear of the future. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s site or utilize the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the sneaker’s launch.