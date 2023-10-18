Air Jordan 1 High Flyease “Black Toe” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand has consistently expanded its selection of Air Jordan 1 models to offer a more inclusive range for its fans. The brand recently teased a new version of the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease style dubbed “Black Toe.” This rendition has a White/Black-Gym Red-White color scheme.

The Air Jordan 1 High Flyease “Black Toe” will be made available during the holiday season this year, per Sole Retriever. These pairs will be sold at select Nike and Jordan Brand stores and online at Nike.com. The retail price is set at $150 for men's sizes and $110 for grade school sizes.

Air Jordan 1 High Flyease “Black Toe” sneakers are accented with Gym Red hues all over

A detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike and Jordan Brand are at the top of the pyramid when it comes to designing sneakers and using inventive methods to ensure that players of all ages and physical capacities can participate in sports.

The High Flyease design makes it possible for people with varying degrees of mobility to put on their trainers with a single hand. There are several different models of basketball sneakers available under the Flyease series, including the Deldon 1 and the LeBron Soldier.

The newest model in the lineup is the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease, which comes in the timeless Black Toe hue.

Take a closer look at the velcro fasteners of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The top layer is made entirely of leather. It is all black except for the toe box and the red elastic laces. The design is tied together by black Velcro.

There is a Velcro fastener on the black strap that loops around the ankle, and there is an easy glide zipper that loosens all the way down to the heel so that the sneakers can be slipped on easily.

There is a red decoration on the collar areas, as well as the Wings emblem that is on the strap, and the outer sole unit is made of solid rubber.

The first model to bear Michael Jordan's name is featured on Nike's official site, along with the following details:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture, and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease “Black Toe” iteration, which is rumored to arrive in the coming weeks. Those willing to buy a pair for themselves can sign up on Nike’s website or install the SNKRS App for confirmed launch dates and quick alerts on their arrival.