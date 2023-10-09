Air Jordan 1 High “Black White” shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike’s Air Jordan sneaker line kicked off with the advent of the legendary Air Jordan 1 silhouette. The Jordan Brand does not make any concessions when it comes to offering new hues and reinterpretations of the Air Jordan 1 shoe.

Next year will see the release of additional variations of the aforementioned model, one of which will be a colorway called "Black White."

The newly emerged Nike Air Jordan 1 “Black White” sneakers are anticipated to be dropped on February 24, 2024, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. It’s crucial to remember that the formal announcement is currently awaited from Jordan Brand.

These dual-toned sneakers will be sold in full family size run, comprising of adult, gradeschool, preschool, and toddler variants. The first two bigger sizes will be marked at $180 and $140, while the other two will be sold for $85 and $70, respectively.

They will be traded via the online as well as in-store sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected Jordan Brand sellers.

Air Jordan 1 High “Black White” shoes are inspired by Dunk Low Panda shoes

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ1 High shoe (Image via Instagram/@xcsnkr)

The craze and adoration for the Panda hue of Nike sneakers isn't going away anytime soon. It looks like the Jordan 1 High is about to receive a treatment that is comparable to the one given to the Nike Dunk Low Panda.

The Jordan Brand has a brand new Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG planned for the year 2024, and it has the classic "Black White" color scheme. Earlier, the sneaker community has already witnessed the launch of "Panda" colorway, which featured similar black and white hues but in reverse arrangement.

The Jordan Brand will keep on to follow Nike sneaker designs by launching an Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG styled in a black and white color scheme for the Spring 2024 season. It seems that the huge success of the original "Panda" hue of the Air Jordan 1 High silhouette encouraged this next release.

The majority of the footwear is constructed out of black leather. It includes the same sort of colorblocking as the original versions of the shoe, such as the "Shadow," "Bred," and "Royal." White is used as an accent color on the toebox, collar, heel counter, and swoosh of this sneaker.

The midsole of the Jordan 1 is white, and it's combined with a black rubber outer sole unit on the bottom of the shoe.

The official website for Nike features Michael Jordan's first signature silhouette and provides the following information:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further adds:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

In addition to the "Black White" colorway, Nike's Jordan Brand has several other AJ 1 High colors scheduled to release in the upcoming months of 2024.

Keep a watch out for the “Medium Brown,” “Summit White Obsidian,” and “Yellow Ochre” hues. All of these will be released via the Nike SNKRS app and its linked Jordan Brand retail shops next year.