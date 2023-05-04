Air Jordan 1 KO Low Panda shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

When introducing new iterations or colorways of classic Air Jordan sneakers, Jordan Brand frequently looks to the past for inspiration. Air Jordan AJKO 1, a "knock-off" of the fabled AJ 1 that employs canvas and a slightly different cut to the model's numerous panels, has recently become more popular.

Earlier this year, AJKO 1 Low, which scales down the high-top look, was introduced in partnership with Union LA. Since then, it has been seen in various hues, including "Bred" and "Shadow" variations. Most recently, the pair in "Panda" colors have added another to the lineup.

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Panda" shoe is expected to be launched in the coming weeks of 2023. These shoes will be offered at a retail price of $120 for each pair. Fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can find them online and at offline outlets of Nike, alongside a few other partnering Jordan Brand sellers.

Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Panda" shoes are covered in a classic black and white theme

Here's another look at the heels of the shoes (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low "Panda" is a new variation of the iconic sneaker that debuted in 1985. The first iconic silhouette, as described on the Jordan Brand's official website, was created as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keeping the DNA of AJKO 1, the silhouette is largely wrapped in canvas with touches of leather on the black Swoosh and heel tab. Black toppings around the mudguard and eye stays complement the white base layer underneath, just like the legendary Nike Dunk Low Panda.

The white nylon tongue is punctured by black laces that match the Nike logo on the tag above. On the heel tab, the Jordan Wings logo can be seen with the "Air Jordan" text, which is replaced with "AJKO." The size of the sneaker is imprinted in white on the medial side of the collar as an homage to earlier Jordan releases. The sail-covered midsole and black rubber outsole complete the design.

The "Panda" colorway is designed to offer a casual, comfortable look with a familiar feel. The shoe has a rubber outsole with a circular traction pattern for durability and grip. It also has an Air-Sole unit in the heel for cushioning and impact protection. The pair offers a lace-up closure for a secure fit and a padded collar for ankle support.

Air Jordan 1 KO Low Panda is a stylish and versatile shoe that can be paired with various outfits and occasions. The shoe combines the heritage of the original sneakers with the modern flair of the streetwear style.

Stay tuned to the Swoosh label's online store or utilize the SNKRS app for further updates on the release date and availability if you want to purchase a pair of the AJ 1 KO Low "Panda."

