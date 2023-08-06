Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Brown" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 line keeps expanding and evolving, and has a profound effect on the history of fashion and basketball. An all-new model, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Legend Brown" women's exclusive pair is currently gearing up to make its debut.

Though specifics regarding the material and color scheme of the shoes are currently unknown, speculative mock-ups have provided sneakerheads with an intriguing preview. The upcoming iteration will reportedly be covered in Black/Legend Medium Brown-White-Sail hues.

Although the sportswear company hasn't officially confirmed this, the Nike Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Brown" shoes are expected to release in the summer of 2024, as reported by Sole Retriever.

The pair will be available in women's sizes for $180. The preschool and toddler/infant versions of the shoes will be priced at $85 and $70, respectively. The sneakers will be available via the SNKRS app, in Nike's brick-and-mortar and online stores, and in select retail locations associated with the Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 1 High "Legend Brown" shoes will be offered in women's sizes

Here's a closer look at the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

Travis Scott popularized "Mocha" or brown-themed sneakers. Brown sneakers have become a mainstay in the community ever since the launch of the rapper's popular AJ 1 Retro High OG "Mocha" sneakers. The release of the women's-only Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Legend Brown" in summer 2024 will add to the collection of brown sneakers in the market.

Legend brown dominates the top layer of the new pair, with black covering the remaining areas. A burst of white on the side sections helps to add contrast to the shoe. A worn-in, sail-colored midsole and a black outer sole unit complete the look. The pair combines conventional elements and modern elegance, demonstrating both flair and sturdiness.

Be on the lookout for the impending "Legend Brown" Air Jordan 1 High sneakers, which will go on sale in 2024. Those interested in getting their hands on the new pair can download the SNKRS app or register on the Nike website, to receive timely updates about the upcoming launch.

Nike's website sheds light on the historical background of Michael Jordan's first renowned silhouette as it reads:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further adds:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

In addition to the aforementioned AJ1, many other much-awaited Air Jordans will be available in women's sizes in the coming year. Several models including Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, and Air Jordan 11 will be presented in women's special colorways as a part of the Jordan Brand's summer 2024 roster.