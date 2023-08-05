Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cosmic Clay” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike-owned Jordan Brand is paying special attention to expanding its women’s catalog with numerous new colorways of its models, and the recently leaked Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cosmic Clay” colorway will be another step in this direction. This rendition is entirely covered in a White/Cosmic Clay-Sail-Cement Grey-Anthracite color palette.

The rumored Air Jordan 3 Retro "Cosmic Clay" sneakers are yet to be officially announced, but they are expected to hit the market in the summer of 2024, according to sneaker news site Sole Retriever.

Fans of Jordan Brand and other curious customers should keep an eye out for this set on Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few additional Jordan Brand partner retailers.

The retail cost of these shoes, which come in women's sizes, is $225 for each pair. In addition, this colorway's preschool and toddler sizes will be sold for $100 and $85 each.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cosmic Clay” sneakers will be dropped in women’s exclusive sizes

One of the most recognizable shoes in the annals of hoops and style is the Air Jordan 3. The elephant print, open-air component, and Jumpman trademark were all first seen on this Jordan model.

The Air Jordan 3 has been reinterpreted in a variety of colors and materials since its release in 1988, which undoubtedly contributed to the model's appeal.

The footwear company highlights the background of its third trademark shoe on its official website, stating:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

The design of the silhouette is further highlighted in the following words:

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

The "Cosmic Clay" version of the Air Jordan 3 Retro will be offered in pristine white, cosmic clay, sail, cement gray, and anthracite. Similar to the AJ 3 "Lucky Green," this pair has an upper constructed out of white leather with elephant print accents where they normally appear.

This pair's embellishments are cosmic clay touches as well as anthracite-colored Jumpman branding on the tongue flap. The final component of the equation is a cement gray, solid rubber outer sole unit sitting on top of a sail-colored midsole.

The layout of this new AJ 3 should be consistent with the original based on its variant description as well as the facts we have learned so far, even though the precise color positioning and materials are ambiguous.

The upcoming Air Jordan 3 "Cosmic Clay" shoes are expected to be released around the summer of next year, so sneaker aficionados are cautioned to keep an eye out for them.

Fans can join the SNKRS app and register on the official Nike site to receive prompts when they go on sale.