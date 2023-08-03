Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Around 20 years ago, the Jordan brand debuted the Air Jordan 11 as part of its expanding portfolio. The 11th silhouette was invented and expertly achieved by renowned designer Tinker Hatfield. Every year, the Jordan brand prepares fresh colorways for the sneaker model. In keeping with the trend, the all-new Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink" variant, which recently surfaced online, is all set to be launched in 2024.

Recently, @ZSneakerheadz, a Nike and Jordan Brand insider, posted the initial concept pictures of the low-top AJ11 "Legend Pink" version. Fans are currently anticipating the official photos showing the sneakers in greater detail.

Although the freshly disclosed Nike's Air Jordan 11 "Legend Pink" sneakers don't yet have a set release date, early information suggests that they will be on sale sometime in the summer of 2024.

Following its debut, Jordan brand fans along with potential buyers can get these footwear goods by visiting Nike's physical as well as online retailers, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other related retail partners. These premium women's sneakers will be sold for a set price of $190 per pair.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Legend Pink” shoes will be complete with crisp white hues

Michael Jordan and the Swoosh brand embarked on a journey in 1984 that led to the development of the renowned shoe line. Since then, the Jordan Brand has worked tirelessly and expanded its numbered series, which most recently welcomed its 38th signature shoe, Air Jordan 38.

Alongside developing new models, the label also keeps adding fresh patterns and color schemes to its previous models. Owing to its popularity, the Air Jordan 11 is one sneaker model that keeps receiving novel treatments from the brand.

The beloved distinctive silhouette's beginnings and development are recounted by the shoe company on their website in the following manner:

“His feet back on the court, and his eyes set firmly on the prize, Michael Jordan returned strong with his familiar break-neck pace. En route to one of his most impressive years to date, Jordan clinched MVP, All-Star MVP and Finals MVP before securing his fourth championship ring.”

The description continued:

“The Air Jordan XI lent MJ's return a touch of class. Its patent leather shine spoke of aerodynamics while embodying an informal elegance. It was an instant favorite among players and it made a blockbuster appearance in the animated classic, Space Jam."

The pattern of the shoe features a simple, two-tone Legend Pink on White color scheme. The shoe radiates simplicity thanks to its White mesh top, leather tongue flap, midsole, and heel reinforcement. Pink patent leather, which also appears on the inner lining, adds a splash of style to the mudguard. The translucent outer sole unit adds a finishing touch to the simple yet fashionable style.

It's important to note that at this moment, any mock-up images that have circulated on the internet or sneaker blogs are simply speculative. Prototypes aren't a representation of the final product, but they can be used as a visual aid by sneaker aficionados.

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Legend Pink," releasing next summer is a must-have due to its ageless appeal and feminine flair. Those interested in adding this pair to their wardrobe can keep an eye out for the release date and make sure they're prepared to get a pair before they sell out.