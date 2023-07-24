Nike's Air Jordan 38 "Asia Durr" PE shoes: Everything we know so far

Air Jordan 38, the latest model in the eponymous shoe line co-owned by Nike and Michael Jordan, was introduced earlier this year. The sneaker community has observed multiple new versions of the model thus far. In addition to the regular releases, Jordan Brand is particularly focused on player-exclusive variations of the shoe.

Asia Durr, a shooting guard for the Atlanta Dream, was recently spotted wearing the PE version of the signature shoe on the court. The release date for the Air Jordan 38 "Asia Durr" shoe model has not been announced by Nike.

However, it is anticipated that the shoe will remain exclusive to the American basketball player.

Nike's Air Jordan 38 "Asia Durr" PE shoes comes in bright green and blue hues

Here's another closer look at the shoe (Image via Instagram/@chinahamilton)

The Air Jordan trademark collection holds a significant place in basketball history and is recognized for its rich legacy. Additionally, it is notable for its role in driving technological advancements that cater to the needs of future athletes.

The innovative plate technology used in the Air Jordan 38 is a nod to Michael Jordan's prowess on the court and an improvement on previous models. The description of the latest Air Jordan 38 silhouette on Nike's newsroom reads:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork."

It further continues as:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper."

For years, the best names in basketball have worn shoes from Jordan Brand to improve their performance. The most recent PE model for WNBA standout Asia Durr carries on this trend.

China Hamilton, a Jordan Brand designer, showcased Asia Durr's Air Jordan 38 PE, featuring distinctive design elements and a visually striking color palette. The top portion of the product combines canvas and textile fabrics in volt green, blue, and red colors, featuring a visually appealing criss-cross design.

Solid green accents are strategically placed on the toe box, tongue flap, and heel counter.

Take a closer look at the heel areas of the shoe (Image via Instagram/@chinahamilton)

The red "AD" emblem, which can be seen clearly on the collar area, is complemented with green and red stitched details on the blue-collar. A white midsole with turquoise TPU reinforcements sits around the toe and midfoot.

The design is completed with the semi-translucent outer sole unit.

In addition to the aforementioned PE colorway, the Swoosh's Jordan Brand will be offering many other Air Jordan 38 colorways in the coming months of 2023. The highly anticipated colorways of the 38th shoe, including "Center Star," "FIBA," and "Light Marine" variants, will be dropped this year.

The first two colorways, as well as the third, will be released in the month of September, but the release date for the third has not yet been announced.

The suggested retail price for all three colors of the silhouette is $200. They will be sold through the Nike SNKRS app and a select group of Jordan Brand retail partners.