Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Pink/Sail/Coconut Milk” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details

The low-top variant of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model received another environmental-friendly Next Nature revamp, following the “Red Royal” and “Pastel Blue” colorways in the previous months of 2023. This latest colorway is dressed in a “Pink/Sail/Coconut Milk” ensemble.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Pink/Sail/Coconut Milk” colorway will potentially hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2023, as per the early reports of Sneaker News. It is important to know that the official launch date of these shoes is currently under wraps.

These soft pink sneakers will be priced at $120 per pair. AF1 fans can find them online as well as in-store locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other affiliated retail merchants, following their launch.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Pink/Sail/Coconut Milk” shoes are made using recycled materials

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In its ongoing effort to adopt environmentally friendly practices, Nike reinforces the company's commitment to changing consciousness about the environment within the athletic wear industry. Central to this sustainable transition, albeit extensive throughout operations, is the evident growth within its product line.

Developing from Nike's environmentally conscious movement is the "Next Nature" collection, an expression of the brand's devotion to the world. The evergreen Nike Air Force 1 Low has been redesigned to promote sustainability and is one of the vanguards of this ecological army.

While maintaining faithfulness to Bruce Kilgore's original 1983 sneaker design, this incarnation isn't simply footwear. This shoe is a statement built with precisely chosen repurposed components, injecting fresh life into the timeless.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The forthcoming masterpiece in this sustainable portfolio provides a deliciously fresh "Pink/Sail/Coconut Milk" look. The combination surrounds the upper part in a lovely pink tint, evocative of ripe strawberries on a beautiful afternoon.

Coordinating effortlessly are the "Sail" and "Coconut Milk" hues that cover the signature profile swooshes, upper heel panels, and robust sole sections, adding an extra dose of creamy finesse to the ensemble.

This eco-conscious design takes a step further, integrating its devotion into its material with the Next Nature symbol, which is represented by a swoosh-wheel logo tucked on the sock liner.

Since the Nike Air Force 1 was first introduced to the public, it has been a staple of sneaker culture and a consumer favorite. By stressing the points that follow, the Swoosh serves as a sign of the silhouette's ties to its history:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a look at the heel counter (Image via Nike)

It further adds:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Pink/Sail/Coconut Milk” shoes will be available later in the year. For quick updates on these shoes, interested readers can sign up on Nike’s site or download the SNKRS app.