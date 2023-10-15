Nike Air Force 1 Low “Chicago” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 Low model has probably seen the most themed makeovers ever since its inception. The sneaker community is also making preparations for the warm welcome of yet another “Chicago” variation in October of this year. This newest colorway is based on the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

The soon-to-be-released Nike Air Force 1 Low “Chicago” sneakers are all set to enter the sneaker market on October 21, 2023. These sneakers will be dropped with a retail price label of $145 per pair. Interested readers can locate them online via the SNKRS app, alongside other Swoosh-linked retail vendors.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Chicago” shoes drew inspiration from the Great Chicago Fire

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label has teamed up with some of the most respected retail establishments in the Windy City to create one-of-a-kind iterations of the Nike Air Force 1 and the Nike Air Max 1 '86 that are inspired by the culture of Chicago.

This unique Air Force 1 Low, which has been given the name "Chicago," is the result of a group effort put forth by the members of LDRS, Notre, RSVP, Saint Alfred, SVRN, and Succezz.

This rendition of AF1 is intended to pay homage to the endurance of Chicagoans, both in the past and in the present. These sneakers tell the story of the Great Chicago Fire, which took place in 1871, and how the town came together in the wake of it.

The design inspiration for the upcoming “Chicago” iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe is stated on the SNKRS app as:

“A cow in a barn knocks over a lantern...that’s the legend, at least. We’ll never know exactly what caused the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, but we can tell you that Windy City residents rallied together to build back their city even better than before.”

The features of this sneaker are further highlighted in the following words:

“The AF1 '07 "Chicago" harnesses warm earth tones with hits of Burnt Black and Claystone Red to signify the city’s old architecture. Even the cow gets a nod on the inner Swoosh overlay, and cracked leather pairs with vintage suede for a timeworn finish.”

The entire "Chicago" colorway is wrapped up in a Summit White, Gym Red, and Coconut Milk color palette, which is the most notable element of this iteration.

Here's a closer look at the tongue areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

This color scheme was inspired by the architectural appeal of the city before the fire. The fire's origin folklore, which has its roots in mythology and involves Mrs. O'Leary's cow unintentionally crashing down a lantern, is brought to life by a cow-print Swoosh that is located on the medial side wall.

A look of timeworn wear is achieved by giving the sneaker a damaged leather upper along with a vintage-inspired midsole.

Set your reminders for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Chicago” colorway that will be accessible in the next few days. Those who are willing to get these sneakers are advised to install Nike's SNKRS app for timely alerts of the stated sneakers.

In addition to the aforementioned “Chicago” AF1, the Swoosh label has also designed a similar themed colorway for the Air Max 1 model that will be part of this sneaker pack.