Division Street x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ducks of a Feather” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Division Street, a well-known hub for promising young athletes, recently gave the Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker model its own distinctive makeover. This latest variation of the AF1 primarily features white and green hues with gray accents.

According to Division Street, the limited-edition Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ducks of a Feather" will be available for purchase on October 20, 2023. These sneakers will be dropped exclusively through the GOAT app. Interested readers can avail of them for $175 for each pair.

Only 1,000 pairs of Division Street x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Ducks of a Feather” will be made available

Here's a detailed look at the shoe and its custom shoe packaging (Image via GOAT)

Division Street is a group of University of Oregon alums whose mission is to encourage student-athletes at the crossroads of the constantly evolving environment of the NCAA. Division Street was founded in conjunction with the implementation of the name, image, and likeness policy within the realm of collegiate sports.

The vision and mission of Division Street were articulated by CEO Rosemary St. Clair as follows:

“Our goal is to elevate the athlete experience by bringing in leading expertise across brand, marketing, sponsorship, digital and creative to support all University of Oregon student-athletes, inclusive of every sport and across gender. ”

Over the course of the last couple of years, the organization's Ducks of a Feather program has provided additional income-generating possibilities to players in Eugene by offering special Duck-themed shoes to the public.

The most recent example is the release of an incredibly clean white Air Force 1 Low later this week, which is the newest installment in a long line of duck-themed sneakers to be made available to the general public.

After the release of a Player Exclusive Air Jordan 14 and a Dunk Low this past Spring, the Bruce Kilgore concept decided to stick with a tried-and-true method of exclusivity and only make 1,000 pairs available for purchase. Metallic chrome elements stand out across all the eyelets, while the midsole prefers to incorporate a faint "Sail" accent.

The luxuriously soft leather top reinforcements embrace a treatment that is nearly triple white, and the shoe's outsole is complimented with a delicate "Sail." Grassy suede patches decorate the profile swooshes, the topmost leather tongue, and the letter "O" that is emblazoned on the heel block.

These patches were heavily influenced by aspects of the university's football program. A multitude of Ducks of a Feather insignia touches down on the cork insoles, debossed hang tags, and dubraes, providing a striking contrast to the dazzling white ambiguity that is presented through a clad grey tread.

Take a closer look at the details of the shoe (Image via GOAT)

Sabrina Ionescu, the Chief Athlete Officer and a senior advisor for the Division Street team, provides more detail on how the organization helps connect young athletes with opportunities:

“As an athlete navigating the world of brand and partnerships myself, I see a real opportunity to provide today’s college players more professional counsel as they grapple with the new NIL landscape. ”

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Division Street x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ducks of a Feather" sneakers that are planned for release in the next few days of October 2023. Those absolutely curious to get their hands on these themed Air Force 1 shoes are advised to stay tuned to GOAT's online platform.

To catch more future releases of the Air Force 1 sneaker model, one can sign up on Swoosh's online site or use the SNKRS app.