5 best upcoming Air Jordan releases in October 2023

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Air Jordan sneaker lineage has never disappointed sneakerheads, with iconic colorways and unique makeovers. The Jordan label has continued to catch the attention of sneakerheads ever since the launch of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in 1985.

Now, as the Jordan label slowly approaches its 40th anniversary, the label has been focusing on Retro silhouettes. The label has released multiple retro makeover collections, including Spring, Summer, Fall, and Holiday for OG sneakerheads, as they provide a reminiscence of Michael Jordan's heyday as a basketball player.

The emotional connection shared between Michael Jordan and his fans has led the sneaker lineage to reach a new level of popularity. The brand is set to release many more Air Jordan makeovers in October 2023. These sneakers will be dropped on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on the mentioned release dates.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Olive" to Air Jordan 12 "Cherry": 5 best Nike sneakers dropping in October 2023

1) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Olive"

The latest collaboration between Travis Scott and the Swoosh label is for a brand new iteration of AJ1 Low Golf "Olive" sneakers. The pair comes clad in a "Neutral Olive / Black / Sail / LT Lemon Twist / Baroque Brown / White" color scheme.

The base layer of the shoe comes constructed out of suede material, which is overlaid with leather panels. The sneaker features Travis Scott's iconic reverse swoosh branding clad in a black hue, added alongside Golf branding.

The suede underlays are done in a neutral olive hue, which is layered with white leather overlays. The pair is expected to be released on October 13, 2023, at a retail price of $170.

2) Air Jordan 1 High "Mauve"

The latest AJ1 High "Mauve" sneaker comes clad in a two-toned makeover. The sneaker comes constructed out of leather material, with the base being clad in a white hue. The white base can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and heel collars.

The white base comes overlaid with the mauve leather panels, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel counters. The profile swooshes of the sneaker also come in Mauve hue. The sneaker is slated to be released on October 14, 2023, with a price tag of $180.

3) Air Jordan 38 "Fadeaway"

The brand-new sneaker silhouette from the Jordan lineage is AJ38, which is clad in a "Fadeaway" color scheme. The silhouette comes in a "Light Marine / Astronomy Blue / Royal Pulse" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of robust textile material, which is inspired by AJ8.

The look is finished off with a semi-translucent finish, which features an infused yellow-colored cushion 3.0 technology. The pair is expected to be launched on October 17, 2023, at a retail price of $200.

4) Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Bred"

The latest AJ1 High "Satin Bred" sneaker comes in a two-toned makeover. The sneaker comes constructed out of satin material, with the base being clad in a black hue. The black base can be seen accentuated upon the toe boxes, middle panels, and heel collars.

The black base comes overlaid with the red panels, which are placed upon the forefoot, ankle collars, and heel counters. The profile swooshes of the sneaker are colored red, and the sneaker is set to be released on October 18, 2023, with a price tag of $180.

5) Air Jordan 12 "Cherry"

The AJ12 "Cherry" is being re-released after previously debuting in 2009 and the famous cherry colorway is made of a premium leather upper. Most of the upper comes doused in a white hue, which contrasts with the red-colored midsoles in the south. More details are added in a red hue.

The AJ12 Cherry sneakers will be released on October 28, 2023, at a retail price of $210 in full family sizes.

Other than the aforementioned sneakers, AJ5 "Plaid," Chris Paul collaboration, AJ1 Low "85," and more sneakers are expected to be released in the month of October.