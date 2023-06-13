Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mauve” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label's Jordan Brand has always had a lot to offer its fans and sneakerheads with varying preferences, and the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Mauve” rendition, covered in subtle tones, promises to be a perfect fit for those who love minimal designs and colors.

The anticipated Nike Air Jordan 1 High “Mauve” shoes will enter the sneaker market on October 14, 2023, as stated by the reports of popular sneaker media outlet Nice Kicks. Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts can buy these shoes for $180 USD for each pair.

These high-top shoes will be available for purchase online as well as the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other authorized retail chains.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Mauve” shoes are complimented with crisp white underlays

Here's a complete look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

With its unique hues and numerous color schemes, Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label and signature sneaker brand, Air Jordan, has continued to captivate sneaker enthusiasts over the years. Throughout the year, the brand has paid special attention to its Air Jordan 1 footwear model, releasing a number of classic colorways.

The most recent Air Jordan 1 sneaker model to surface on the internet is the Air Jordan 1 High "Mauve" iteration, which has considerably piqued sneakerheads' interest. The early mock-up image was recently revealed by Jordan brand insiders, @ZSneakerheadz and @SneakerFiles. The image shows that the complete shoe will come wrapped in a White/Sky J Mauve-White color palette.

Offering a recap of the AJ1 sneaker's legacy, Jordan Brand's website states:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further mentions,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Although no official specs or photographs of the shoe have been released, it is rumored to have a leather foundation with mauve embellishments on the toppings. The signature Air Jordan Wings emblem appears on the lateral ankle flap, accompanied by two Swooshes on both sides. A nylon Nike tongue rests above a white as well as purple sole as a finishing touch.

Sneaker lovers should make a note of the impending Air Jordan 1 High OG "Mauve" sneakers, which will be available in the weeks to come. If you are worried about missing out on this release, sign up on the official website of Nike or download the brand's SNKRS app for immediate alerts as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

In addition to the aforementioned “Mauve” variant, the Swoosh label is getting ready to offer many other new designs of the iconic Air Jordan 1 High, both under general releases as well as collaborative lineups. Iterations like WMNS “Praline,” “Palomino,” WMNS “Satin Bred,” “Royal Reimagined,” and more, are scheduled for launch in the coming months of 2023, alongside the joint launch with Union LA.

All of these shoes will be offered via the online as well as the offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and brand’s affiliated sellers.

