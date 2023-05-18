Nike Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Air Jordan sneaker line has continued to surprise and delight every sneakerhead since the start of 2023. The duo has worked together to bring forth iconic colorways from the past that have been a fan-favorite since their releases. However, these releases never reached everyone's closets.

The duo previously announced that 2023 would be the "Jordan Year," as a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number in his heyday as a basketball player for Chicago Bulls. After previously announcing the launch of "Chicago Reimagined," "Praline," "Palamino," "White Cement," and more, the label has now added "Royal Reimagined" to the list.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 4, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" sneakers will come clad in a black, blue, and white hue

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" sneakers come clad in black, blue, and white hue (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

The Beaverton, Oregon-based swoosh label has led a popular and successful partnership with Michael Jordan since 1984. The duo signed a lifetime deal and proceeded to change the sneaker game with their Air Jordan sneaker lineage. In the process, they also conjoined the fashion and sneaker worlds with basketball.

The duo's sneaker lineage kick-started with the release of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker in 1985, which is currently one of the most popular shoes. The basketball shoes were designed by Peter Moore, who also created the beloved Dunk sneaker model. Nike's site introduces the heritage of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The duo previously launched Air Jordan 1 "Chicago Reimagined" and Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" sneakers. Now the latest makeover to be added to the retro and reimagined lineup is the Air Jordan 1 High "Royal Reimagined."

The upper of the shoe is opting for a modern build instead of a traditional one. Instead of the cracked and yellowed midsoles, the Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" opt for a full suede buildup. The base of the shoe comes clad in a royal blue hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, heel counters, and ankle overlays.

Another splash of Royal Blue is added upon the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral sides. A contrasting solid black hue is added upon the quarters, forefoot overlays, and tongues. Tongues forego the suede material with the nylon construct and opt for the Nike Air branding.

The look is finished off with the white midsoles and royal blue rubbed outsoles. The Air Jordan 1 "Royal Reimagined" sneakers are slated to be released via Nike's official website, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on November 4, 2023, at a retail price of $180.

