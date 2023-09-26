Air Jordan 38 "UNC" PE shoes: Everything we know so far 

The Swoosh's Jordan Brand has lately been paying special attention to its numbered series, particularly the newly added Air Jordan 38 model. But the sneaker community is witnessing more Player Exclusive designs lately in comparison to the general releases.

The most recent to join this PE list is the Air Jordan 38 "UNC" PE rendition which was worn by Alyssa Ustby, a budding athlete at the University of Carolina.

The Air Jordan 38 UNC PE won't be available for purchase in stores as it is a player-exclusive shoe that will only be distributed to members of the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. But you can surely stay tuned with the brand for more future colorways of this 38th model.

Air Jordan 38 UNC PE shoes feature alternate blue and white arrangement

The University of North Carolina (UNC), which counts basketball greats like Michael Jordan among its illustrious alumni, reigns above all as the most illustrious basketball institution across the globe.

Due to the close relationships that exist between the institution and Jordan Brand, a great number of player-exclusive (PE) versions have been created. While the most recent Jordan numerics are a centerpiece on the court, previous Jordan models are more commonly seen being worn on the streets.

Alyssa Utsby, a student-athlete at the University of North Carolina, gives us a sneak peek inside the Jordan 38 version that is exclusive to the school in conjunction with the recent introduction of the Jordan 38.

In terms of the visual features, the forthcoming Air Jordan 38 for the University of North Carolina boasts a color scheme of classic white and blue, which is evocative of the institution's beloved hues.

The toe box, tongue flap, and eyestays all shine in a bright white color, offering a blank canvas on which to place specific branding. The distinctive emblem of the UNC is located on the left side of the tongue flap, and the official logo of Jordan Brand is located on the right.

Both logos are colored a brilliant shade of blue. When viewed from the side, the design reveals its signature textile patterning, which consists of a graceful movement carried out by white and blue threads.

This chromatic harmony is carried down into the shoe, where it is mirrored by the midsole along with the rubber outer sole unit, which are both made of rubber.

The Swoosh label discussed the illustrious history of Michael Jordan's eponymous sneaker company and explained how the ultramodern Air Jordan 38 model was designed with the next generation of players in mind.

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

It further stated:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper.”

In addition to the aforementioned UNC PE variations of the latest Jordan sneaker model, Jordan Brand came out with a few more enticing colorways that fans can buy, unlike the PE variant. Colorways, namely “FIBA,” “Center-Star,” and “Aqua,” thrilled sneaker enthusiasts in the recent months of 2023.

All of these stated variations of the AJ38 signature silhouette will be traded via online as well as offline platforms of Nike, its official SNKRS app, and a slew of linked vendors.