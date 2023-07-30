Air Jordan 38 “Aqua” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The most recent version of the best performance basketball silhouette from Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 38, has entered into the public eye. The model, which drew motivation from the Air Jordan 8, now honors one of the classic colorways, "Aqua."

The new "Aqua" variant of the 38th signature silhouette is entirely wrapped up in a Black/True Red-Bright Concord-Aquatone-University Gold-Flint Grey color palette.

Although the upcoming Air Jordan 38 "Aqua" hue hasn't received any official confirmation from the shoe company, sneaker news sources like Sneaker Bar Detroit claim that these shoes will be on sale in December.

The shoes will be offered in adult and grade school sizing options. While the former will be priced at $200, the latter is marked with a fixed price label of $150 for each pair.

They will be available for purchase at Nike's physical and online shops, its SNKRS app, and numerous other affiliated Nike Basketball shoe stores.

Air Jordan 38 “Aqua” shoes are made with bold black and accented with aquatone hues

The NBA legend's eponymous, Air Jordan, numbered sneaker series is certainly the most storied shoe range in basketball history. Therefore, with changing times, the brand is leading the way in technological advances for players of future generations.

The Air Jordan 38 is another breakthrough in that lineage that incorporates cutting-edge plate tech motivated by Michael Jordan's top-notch footwork. The shoe has been developed to support accurate maneuvers by keeping the athlete's feet near to the ground during twists, defensive slides, and cutbacks.

On Nike's newsroom, the latest version of the Air Jordan 38 style is described as follows:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork."

It continues:

"Court mobility and creating separation were the focus, harkening back to Jordan’s fadeaway jumper."

The early look at the "Aqua" variant of the model was recently shared by an Instagram account, @ferrantephotography. An explosion of contrasting patterns and hues can be found on the Air Jordan 38 "Aqua".

The sneaker's classic black upper commands attention, and the vivid details on the chenille tongue tag give it an entirely new look. The monotony of the top is further broken up by a vibrant yellow sockliner that gives a vibrant splash of color.

The color of the midsole is complemented by a purple TPU piece that adorns the heel areas. Aqua TPU overlays around the toe and midfoot are also present on the shoe's bottom half. A clear rubber outer sole unit with a semi-translucent sheen that reveals yellow elements beneath its X-plate completes the look.

Prepare to walk into the future, while giving a homage to the classics as you enjoy the Air Jordan 38's combination of traditional elements and contemporary styling.

For timely notifications on this next colorway as well as other forthcoming variants of the most recent Jordan Brand footwear model, sneakerheads can register on the Nike website or utilize the SNKRS app.