Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 “Grounded” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Basketball's top player, Sabrina Ionescu, has her own signature shoe, the Nike Sabrina 1, released under the Swoosh brand. The shoe company has previously introduced a number of colorways of the mentioned model, with the "Grounded" option being the most recent addition. This "Grounded" colorway is dressed in a Light Bone/Laser Orange-Ashen Slate-Coconut Milk palette.

The Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Grounded" colorway is expected to be released on October 19, 2023. These shoes will be launched exclusively in women's sizing options with a price tag of $130 per pair. Interested shoppers can locate them online and in the physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated Nike Basketball vendors.

Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 “Grounded” shoes are dressed in Light Bone and Laser Orange hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In the most recent WNBA season, Sabrina Ionescu has been the star attraction. Her moves have been a wild ride filled with jaw-dropping moments. She will be competing for the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, where they will face off against the Las Vegas Aces.

Ionescu has been gaining a lot of attention off the court as well as on it thanks to her first trademark sneaker together with Nike, the Nike Sabrina 1, which has been a huge success.

This particular model has been a living testimony to Ionescu's expanding impact in basketball, as the shoe's increasing appeal among athletes and shoe lovers alike has been an indication of that influence.

And just in time for the grand confrontation, a brand-new hue that goes by the moniker "Grounded" is getting ready to be released. This one will be the sequel to the Bonded pairing.

The Nike Sabrina 1 in the "Grounded" hue is an exemplary example of refinement because of the seamless integration of practicality and style that it has. The top layer is expertly made utilizing a combination of tailored mesh, textile, ripstop, and soft suede, resulting in an outstanding finish thanks to the careful attention to detail.

Take another look at the sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneakerbardetroit)

The footwear is decorated in light bone tones, and the white accents that embellish it highlight the textile areas that are located around the toe as well as the eyestays.

The interesting semi-translucent ripstop surface has faint overtones of laser orange that beautifully display a grayish-blue outline of the Nike Swoosh. There is a clear "S" emblem on the tongue, and there is a vertical Swoosh on the inside side of the shoe.

These are both examples of subliminal marking. Ionescu's name is emblazoned on the heel in the form of an "I" overlay, serving as a constant reminder of her imprint on the design.

The purposeful part of the sneaker is highlighted by the use of a coconut milk foam midsole that is incorporated with Nike's React tech. Additionally, the footwear features Zoom Air in the forefoot along with a well-padded shank in the midfoot.

This layout is finished off with a long-lasting rubber outer sole unit in a bluish-greyish color that is grayish in appearance. This outer sole unit provides both traction and stability on the court.

Here's a closeup view of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The design elements and aspects that can be seen in the Nike Sabrina 1 design are highlighted by Nike on their website:

“The Sabrina 1 is made to serve players like Ionescu who want to accelerate and cut with quickness on both sides of the floor and still feel fresh in the fourth quarter. To accomplish this, Nike designers focused on increasing comfort and support while keeping the shoe lightweight. The shoe features full-length Nike React cushioning and a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air unit in the forefoot.”

Add the upcoming Nike Sabrina 1 "Grounded" sneakers to your watchlist, as they will be available in the next few days. For timely alerts of the stated colorway, fans and other curious shoppers can simply sign up on Swoosh's primary site or use the SNKRS app.