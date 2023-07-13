Jordan Brand x WNBA All-Star 2023 jerseys: Everything we know so far

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend will kick off in Las Vegas in just a few days. As such, the Nike Inc. and Michael Jordan jointly run Jordan Brand is pushing up on its ongoing dedication to the women's game ahead of the midseason classic, with the brand's iconic Jumpman emblem featuring on a WNBA uniform for the first time.

On July 12, 2023, Nike's press release unveiled the jerseys designed for WNBA All-Star Weekend 2023. These jerseys are currently available for purchase via the wnbastore.nba.com as well as at WNBA Live sponsored by US Bank at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Michelob ULTRA Arena, and NBA Store 5th Avenue. Each jersey will cost the buyers $130. They are offered with a sizes ranging from XS to XL.

Jordan Brand x WNBA All-Star 2023 jerseys are made in vibrant orange and black tones

Women’s Sports Exchange @wsportsxchange



#WNBA The 2023 WNBA All-Star jerseys will feature the Jumpman logo for the first time. The Jordan Brand is set to appear on all 2023 WNBA All-Star uniforms. #WNBA AllStar The 2023 WNBA All-Star jerseys will feature the Jumpman logo for the first time. The Jordan Brand is set to appear on all 2023 WNBA All-Star uniforms.#WNBA #WNBAAllStar https://t.co/MMZDskHbdp

The Jordan Brand Jumpman will make its public debut for the very first time on a WNBA jersey for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, demonstrating Jordan Brand's dedication to women's basketball.

The description of the jersey on the e-commerce reads:

"Feel just like an all-star whenever you put on this 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Custom Victory Jersey from Jordan Brand. This jersey features lightweight double-knit fabric so you can be light on your feet anywhere you go. The striking 2023 WNBA All-Star Game graphics are the perfect way to show your love for the Association."

The emblem will be displayed on the chest of the uniforms, with an illustration encouraged by the farthest corners of outer space. The iridescent vibrant hues are inspired by the concept of space travel. Meanwhile, the diagonal lines throughout the body and short are taken from the tail end of a shooting star, along with the tapering lines in the game star as well as belt buckle is prompted by the Earth's horizon.

Nike's original performance textile, Dri-FIT ADV, is used in a data-mapped design that was digitally mapped to match the particular requirements of the female body in action. Moreover, Dri-FIT ADV extends the boundaries of clothing technology by leveraging body-mapped technology, 4D design tools, and comprehensive sport science research.

As such, Jordan Brand and the WNBA urge fans to express their enthusiasm by personalizing and customizing these apparel items. Customers are invited to tell them how they want their chosen name or text to show up on the jersey by putting it within the indicated box on the jersey, as shown on the official website.

However, because an individual can enter the proposed customization language and finish the transaction online, not all requested personalization text will be approved. Please keep in mind that the business can reject or cancel any customizing order for any reason, particularly anything deemed obscene or unsuitable.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks



This is the first time the Jumpman has appeared on a WNBA jersey. The @Jumpman23 logo will be featured on the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game jerseysThis is the first time the Jumpman has appeared on a WNBA jersey. The @Jumpman23 logo will be featured on the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game jerseys 🔥This is the first time the Jumpman has appeared on a WNBA jersey. https://t.co/pyDGP4tG8k

Stage23, presented by Jordan Brand, is scheduled to be open to the public from 12 pm PT to 8 pm PT on Friday, July 14, and from 12 pm PT to 8 pm PT on Saturday, July 15.

WNBA Live, hosted by U.S. Bank, is going to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on Friday, July 14, at 12 pm PT and will conclude on Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm PT. The tournament will serve as a warm-up for the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which is set for Saturday, July 15 at 5:30 pm PT (8:30 pm EST) at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

