Nike ISPA Mindbody "Koi Fish" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike ISPA has built an excellent reputation for itself as one of Nike's most inventive lines by pushing the limits of footwear via long-term viability, aesthetics, and function. The ISPA Link, a unique model built without adhesive, was introduced last year. Interlocking components allow the most recent ISPA Mindbody to take shape without adhesive as well.

This latest version of the stated silhouette is inspired by "Koi fish," which is wrapped up in a White/Total Orange-Total Orange-Light Smoke Grey-Black color palette.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the label regarding the launch date of Nike ISPA Mindbody "Koi Fish" sneakers, Sole Retriever reports that these adventurous shoes will be released sometime during Fall 2023.

These daringly designed sneakers will be available for $180 USD for each pair. They will be available through Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a variety of additional retail partners.

Nike ISPA Mindbody "Koi Fish" shoes are dressed in orange, black, and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

ISPA (Improve, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt) represents a Nike Lab concept established in 2018 to produce and improve forward-thinking styles. The Swoosh's official website describes the idea behind its innovative ISPA lineup:

"Nike ISPA: a philosophy entwining the concepts of improvise, scavenge, protect, and adapt to create space for those who are seeking deeper meaning and connection to the products they use. From sustainability to manufacturing processes and all the way to the comfort of your foot, every detail matters."

It further highlights the design inspiration for the Mindbody design as follows:

"The MindBody design is guided by these principles, using product disassembly and proprioception (the awareness of how your body moves throughout space and interacts with your environment) to take you into the next evolution of footwear design."

The Nike company and its special ISPA venture offered multiple colorways of its ISPA Mindbody silhouette in 2022, and it plans to further expand the catalog in 2023, with the "Koi Fish" iteration being the new addition.

The Nike ISPA Mindbody "Koi Fish" is mostly composed of recyclable materials and employs a cable system for support and stability rather than traditional adhesives. The cushioned Flyknit upper features an energetic mix of white, black, and orange tones in a pattern inspired by its namesake sea species.

Orange cords have been carefully positioned all across the upper, and the insole has been sewn into the pattern to simulate walking on grass. A foam sole unit featuring black traction pods completes the silhouette for excellent grip and comfort.

The Mindbody's eco-consciousness extends beyond its manufacture, as you can send it to Nike for reuse and recycling. There's no obligation to disassemble or discard your shoes after you're done with them. Users can simply drop them off at an engaging Nike shop, where they will be given a new lease on life through donation or recycling.

Keep a watch out for this unique Nike ISPA Mindbody "Koi Fish" colorway, which will be available in the coming weeks of 2023. Those interested in obtaining these footwear items can sign up on Nike's official web page and use the SNKRS app to receive quick alerts when this pair becomes available.

