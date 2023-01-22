Nike ISPA Universal Foam shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike is continuously rethinking the way its shoes are made, fueled by innovation and zeal. In keeping with this, their new initiative is part of the 2018-launched ISPA (Improve, Scavenge, Protect, Adapt) program.

The Swoosh label recently unveiled its Calm Slides, and has now revealed the first two hues of the Nike ISPA Universal, another slip-on style. The shoe's goal is to outsell similar products on the market like the Adidas adiFOM Q and Merrell Hydro Moc.

The brand new Nike ISPA Universal foam sandals will be offered in the next few weeks. Although the official launch date is not yet disclosed by the shoe company, these casual footwear pieces will be sold online as well as in the physical stores of Nike, its SNKRS app, and some selected retail chains.

Those absolutely interested in copping them can easily avail them for a payment of $80 USD per pair.

Nike ISPA Universal Foam shoes will be offered in two colorways inspired by geographical landscapes

Here's a detailed look at the brown colorway of the foam sandals (Image via Sportskeeda)

It became one of the hottest trends of 2022 as every brand under the sun developed their own take on the trend to match the craze sparked by the Yeezy Slide, Foam RNNR, and even Salehe Bembury's Croc-inspired Pollex Clog.

Nike didn't even enter the slide market until the introduction of Calm Slides, which were reminiscent of Kanye West's Yeezy Slides, while Jordan Brand did so with the ground-breaking System 23 model.

The ISPA Universal foam slides from the shoe company have now appeared as a follow-up to its initiative in the casual slide market.

Nike ISPA is renowned for drawing inspiration from the most unusual geographical areas, with each new release being more shocking than the one before it. Although their newest style, the Universal, has a design that is somewhat evocative of clogs, slides, and other casual sandals, it is surely not an exception.

Take a closer look at the sail colorway of the foam footwear pieces (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label’s official web page described the idea behind its ISPA lineup as:

“ISPA is a philosophy: Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt. The actions form a set of design principles; manifested as a pinnacle experimental expression of Nike design across all categories, including the latest innovations and established creations. The resulting product relays an optimism about the power of design, addressing the discreet needs of the city dweller.”

The ISPA Universal, which was released in two hues, is undoubtedly one of the most sensible options available from the sub-label. But precisely because the model puts aside the functionality common in previous iterations in favor of a rather simple design.

Additionally, even though the entire shoe is made of foam, the uppers have a natural feel to them that makes one think of bones and recently discovered fossils.

In 2023, keep an eye out for the newest ISPA Universal foam shoes. To get timely information on the launch noted above, interested parties can simply register on Swoosh's official website or download the SNKRS app.

Poll : 0 votes