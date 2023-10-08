Nike Dunk Low “Día De Muertos” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Inc. is joining the Latin American celebrations with the latest colorway of the Nike Dunk Low sneaker style that is dressed in "Día De Muertos" inspired makeup. This fresh Dunk Low ensemble features a Black/Khaki-Metallic Gold-Medium Ash-Sail-Clear Jade II color palette. These pairs are decorated with textured overlays on top.

The newly unveiled Nike Dunk Low “Día De Muertos” colorway is all set to rock the footwear scene on October 21, 2023. These intricately designed low-tops will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes with a fixed price tag of $125 per pair. They will be traded via Nike’s select locations, both online and offline, alongside the brand’s SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low “Día De Muertos” shoes are embellished with metallic gold hits all over

Take a closer look at the heels and uppers of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

Día de Muertos, aka Day of the Dead, is a customary Mexican celebration. These celebrations honor the lives of people who have already passed away, embracing and remembering their lives.

The Swoosh label has made a name for itself over the years by prominently paying respect to a variety of cultures from across the world, and the Latin American community occupies a particularly important place in the company's operations.

Following up on the success of last year's unforgettable Familia line, which paid respect to the thriving Latin population, Nike comes back this year with an assortment that celebrates the historic Day of the Dead holiday.

The highlight of this year's collection is the women's-only Nike Dunk Low, which will be released concurrently with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2, which was previously unveiled.

Take another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Twitter/@Gutter_Media6)

This Dunk Low oozes sophistication and meticulous craftsmanship in every detail thanks to a combination of materials that have been carefully selected, such as faux crocodile skin, silky suede, textured leather, and nylon.

The toe box, the quarter panel, and the collar area are all decorated in shimmering tones of gold. The simple cream lace fasteners, along with the rich black tongue flap, provide a striking contrast to the low-key sophistication of the fading gold faux reptile leather that is used on the mudguard as well as the eyestays.

On the textured leather heel overlay, the standout feature is the beautifully woven hummingbird in brilliant shades of teal and orange. This bird is an important emblem in the Mexican tradition of Día de Muertos. The insole zealously displays symbols that are enigmatic for the occasion.

Here's another look at these celebratory pairs (Image via Twitter/@yungfreshUT)

On the right, there is a hummingbird, and on the left, one can find a Nike Familia insignia. The patterns are meant to reflect the festivities of family and life. The look is completed by a long-lasting gum rubber outer sole unit, complementing the iconic white midsole of the Dunk.

The description of these Nike Dunk Lows on the SNKRS App reads:

“Día De Muertos is a celebration of eternal connections and this Dunk Low honors those everlasting ties. Textured leather and colorful embroidery represent the hummingbird and marigold—a nod to traditional Día De Muertos folklore.”

In addition to the aforementioned women’s exclusive Nike Dunk Low iteration, the Swoosh label will offer a themed Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 rendition. These AJ1 Zoom CMFT 2 shoes will be available at a retail price of $165 per pair, and they will be sold via the SNKRS app, a bunch of authorized retail merchants, as well as Nike's online and offline locations.