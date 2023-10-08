Nike Dunk Low “What The?” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike brand never fails to amaze its fans, no matter what age group they belong to. Now, in order to please its younger audience, the brand has produced kid's sizes of the Nike Dunk Low "What The?" sneakers. On November 3, 2023, the newly emerged Nike Dunk Low "What The?" colorway is expected to step into the footwear scene, as reported by Sole Retriever and other sneaker sources.

It's crucial to note that the formal announcement of their launch is still pending for confirmation. These sneakers will be offered by the online as well as offline sites of Nike and other associated retailers.

These brilliantly colored sneakers will be offered exclusively in grade school sizes, with a retail price tag of $95 for each pair.

Nike Dunk Low “What The?” shoes are presented in colorful mismatched arrangement

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

It's exciting to see companies like Nike focusing their attention on the needs of young sneakerheads as the sneaker phenomenon spreads across all age groups. The innovative and amusing new iterations of Nike's Dunk Low for children have garnered a lot of attention lately.

And the Swoosh label has planned to further expand its kid's selection of sneakers with the upcoming "What The?" assortment. The exciting new Nike Dunk Low rendition of "What The?" is certain to amaze and please the Swoosh label fans.

This kids' unique Dunk Low features an astounding assortment of colors, including university blue, orange, navy, yellow, green, red, and white. It is a continuation of the "What The?" legacy, which is known for its diverse style.

The layout of the footwear does not use a consistent distribution of these hues; rather, they are strewn about in a creative manner.

The mudguards continue to have the same coloration as the shoe laces, tongue fasteners, sock liner, and outer sole unit of each shoe. The different tones that can be seen everywhere on the footwear provide for an engaging and visually stimulating experience.

The midsole on the left and right shoes is spotless white, and it features accent embroidery in a color that is similar to the outer sole unit. This combination creates a spectacular contrast.

The worldwide interest in Nike's athletic shoes has increased in part because of the company's release of the Dunk Low design.

Nike, recognizing the value of this input, shared the following details about the footwear model's long and distinguished history:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Mark your calendars for the Nike Dunk Low "What The?" sneaker release that will supposedly happen at the beginning of the following month.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Dunk Low shoes, the Swoosh has also crafted similar variants of the Air Force 1 Low and Air More Uptempo models in kids sizing options as part of the “What The” collection.

These shoes are anticipated to be dropped alongside the stated Nike Dunk Low colorway. Both of these shoes will also be offered via Nike’s online and offline locations, as well as their affiliated vendors.