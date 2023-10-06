Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Red” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is widely recognized as a legendary sneaker; however, certain versions of the sneaker have been limited to the inner circle. Recently, Fat Joe made a notable appearance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony, showcasing the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Red." This particular colorway had not been seen before, adding to the exclusivity of his collaborative Air Force 1 Low release.

The red pair of AF 1 Low that appeared on an Instagram post of the famous rapper sparked excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. However, it is unclear whether these sneakers are part of a personal collection or an upcoming release. Given Team Swoosh's track record of producing appealing releases, it would be logical for them to continue this trend.

Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Red” shoes are combined with crisp white leather panels

During the aforementioned glamorous BET Hip-Hop Awards red carpet, Terror Squad architect Fat Joe showcased a new color variation of a highly sought-after silhouette in the cult-favorite "Red" hue. This Air Force 1 Low differentiates itself from its previous version through its color scheme.

The shoe highlights a clean white base, which is prominently displayed on the perforated vamp and quarters. In addition, the white hue can be found in the midsoles and inner linings of these sneakers. This Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway employs a vibrant red hue for overlays, the iconic Swoosh logo, and heel counters.

The "TS" insignia from Terror Squad, which is delicately stitched into the lateral heel, adds a unique element. The back tab features the initials "JC," which makes reference to Joey Crack, another alias of the renowned Fat Joe. Completing the design, a white midsole featuring eye-appealing red "AIR" lettering brings the entire silhouette in harmony, resulting in a visually striking biochromatic masterpiece.

Last month, Nike finally dropped its first-ever collaboration release with the Bronx-based faction, making the 2002 “Blackout” version of Nike Air Force 1 Low available to the public. The website of the shoe company describes the sneaker in the following words:

“Picture this: Rucker Park, New York. The world's best basketball players. Two iconic Hip-Hop collectives, squaring off. It was set to be one of the most legendary match-ups in NYC hoops history—until the citywide blackout of 2003 forced a cancellation. The lore surrounding the "Greatest game never played" continues to inspire and this AF-1 proves it. It's a 1:1 bring-back of a Fat Joe artist exclusive that's been sitting on ice for decades, complete with original colours and premium leather throughout. Embroidered initials on the heel rep Terror Squad, honouring a defining cultural moment at the junction of Hip-Hop and sport.”

In addition to the Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low, the American sportswear giant and Fat Joe also collaborated on the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low. This particular partnership was conceived by Virgil Abloh, the former creative director of Louis Vuitton's men's clothing and founding father of Off-White.

The shoe was exclusively distributed to those within the personal networks of Virgil Abloh and Swoosh label, resulting in its limited availability and high market value. Fat Joe disclosed that he declined a $150,000 offer for his sneakers, emphasizing their sentimental value as a gift from Virgil Abloh.

To receive accurate information on the general release of these highly-desired sneakers, it is essential to stay subscribed to Swoosh's page and download the SNRKS app for alerts.