Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Autograph” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Ja Morant and Nike's basketball design team together created an advanced basketball shoe, named Nike Ja 1. So far, the stated model has been presented in numerous enticing color palettes.

"Autograph" is the newest variation of this model. The brand-new colorway is fully dressed in a Medium Soft Pink/Diffused Blue-Cobalt Bliss-Citron Tint color scheme.

The Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Autograph" rendition is anticipated to hit the shelves sometime during the holiday season of 2023, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the actual launch date remains pending confirmation from the shoe brand.

These shoes will be sold for $110 per pair via the online as well as physical platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other affiliated vendors.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Autograph" shoes are dressed in Soft Pink and Diffused Blue accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 "Autograph" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The footwear scene welcomed the duo's Nike Ja 1 sneaker model later in 2022. Following its induction into Swoosh's basketball roster, the model has embraced various intriguing ensembles. Iterations like "No Smoke," "Zombie," and "Light Smoke Grey" are the most recent additions to their lineup.

This collection will be broadened with a fresh "Autograph" colorway.

On their website, the athletic business based in Beaverton highlighted their partnership with the enthusiastic player, which says:

"Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style."

Expand Tweet

This spirited duo has released official photos of a calm "Autograph" rendition. The images are expected to bring supporters a sense of summertime reminiscence as the year progresses into its cooler months.

The lettering "12:AM" that is circumscribed around the heel counter of this particular pair is what sets it apart from others. It is a tribute to Morant's never-ending effort and his commitment to becoming an expert in his field, even during the wee hours of the night.

The textile and leather combination on the top of the footwear wears a very subtle "Soft Pink" hue, which stands out effectively against the vibrant "Diffused Blue" highlights. The latter is evocative of the primary hues of Morant's team, the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, appearance is only one aspect to consider; the sole can also convey a lot of details. A striking light blue color adorns the underbelly, and it is accented by a semi-translucent ice grip that offers efficiency as well as adds an extra dash of panache.

Expand Tweet

The athlete's characteristic logo design is directly motivated by his determined approach to the game, which is further elaborated by Nike in the following manner:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles."

Shoe fans should keep a watchful eye out for the Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Autograph" colorway, which will be released later this year.

Customers who do not want to miss out on the opportunity to purchase this model can either download the SNKRS app or register for prompt notifications on Nike's official website. These alerts will be sent out as soon as the shoe goes up for sale.