Nike Ja 1 “Ain’t Ducking No Smoke” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Ja Morant became part of Nike family in 2019, and together they presented their first signature shoe in 2022, dubbed Nike Ja 1. Following numerous colorways, most recently the all-new “Ain’t Ducking No Smoke” rendition of the stated basketball silhouette appeared online, proving that their bond is only growing stronger with time.

This latest variation is dressed in a Black/Light Silver-Coconut Milk-Vivid Sulfur-Cobalt Bliss ensemble.

The Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 “Ain’t Ducking No Smoke” iteration is anticipated to arrive in the footwear scene on October 6th, 2023, as reported by Sneaker News. These shoes will be traded via Nike’s online and offline sites with a selling price label of $110 per pair.

Nike Ja 1 “Ain’t Ducking No Smoke” shoes appear dressed in bold black ensemble

In his third year in the league, just prior to the first round playoff clash between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Ja Morant spoke a line that would go down in NBA history as a rebuttal to Patrick Beverly's preceding harsh talk:

"We ain't ducking no smoke. We running up the chimney."

Morant,s well-known statement now appears to be the most recent source of idea for his trademark style, which was designed by Nike.

The Zoom-assisted silhouette is designed to evoke the smoky and burnt atmosphere of the interior of a chimney by employing a streamlined and completely black style.

Leather, thermoplastic urethane (TPU), ripstop fabric, and mesh are incorporated into the construction of the Nike Ja 1 Smoke to offer players with a combination of toughness with flexibility. The shoe is primarily black in color. The link that runs between the top layer and the sole of the shoe is adorned with a piece of textured black leather that elegantly goes upwards to the tongue flap.

The most prominent location for the recognizable Nike Swoosh design, which is presented here in a muted, smoky gray, can be seen on the midfoot. The latest version is distinguished by the absence of the traditional "TMT" lettering on the heel plate of the shoe, which has been replaced with the message "We Aint Ducking No Smoke."

The heel surface is cream-colored ripstop. The remark "We ain't ducking no smoke" was attributed to Ja Morant during the Grizzlies' series against the Timberwolves in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The number "12" from Morant's jersey has been stitched on the heel in a vivid sulfur color and complements the Ja emblem located on the inner side of the tongue flap.

The layout is finished off with a foam midsole in the hue of coconut milk, which is further enhanced by an outer sole unit crafted from rubber in the same color.

The high-tech Zoom Air components incorporated into Ja Morant’s signature shoe are described by Nike in the following words:

“A forefoot Zoom Air unit helps provide increased responsiveness and vertical acceleration. Plush cushioning in the midsole provides comfort when you come back to Earth after skying in the clouds.”

The functioning of the Ja 1's containment system is further stated as:

“A containment system and forefoot strap help keep your ankle and heel stable, so that you’re in control and supported whether you’re changing directions at high speeds, springing toward the rim or staying in front of shifty ball-handlers on defense.”

Mark your calendars for the new Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 “We Ain’t Duckin’ variation that will be accessible in the following month.