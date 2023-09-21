Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "White/Black" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has recently unwrapped the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 in a sleek "White/Black" colorway, offering a more chromatically-muted option compared to the recently released vibrant "Talaria" iteration.

As San Antonio Spurs' top draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, prepares for his highly anticipated rookie season, the basketball phenom chose the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2, a trainer with a full-length Zoom cushioning mechanism. In his collection, this "White/Black" edition will perfectly complement the Spurs' official attire.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from the shoe company. However, reputable sources such as Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit have indicated that the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 in the "White/Black" colorway will be released in the upcoming weeks.

For enthusiasts looking to acquire a pair, they can locate them at select Nike retailers and online at Nike.com. These sneakers are available in men's sizes and cost $170 USD.

Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 basketball sneakers come in a classic "White/Black" ensemble

Expand Tweet

Featuring exquisite full-length Zoom cushioning technology, this remarkable sneaker smoothly embraces a monochromatic color scheme, enveloping the entire upper in a predominantly pristine white hue.

The upper, boasting an immaculate shade of white, elegantly envelops the vamp, intricately stitched sidewalls, and refined suede mudguards. The seamless appeal effortlessly carries over to the tongues, laces, heel counter, midsole, and generously proportioned collar.

The elegant black accents on the Swoosh emblems, heel overlays, borders, and vamp of the footwear harmoniously enhance the overall design, resulting in a striking contrast between the outline and the remainder of the sneaker. Meanwhile, the semi-translucent, icy outsole flawlessly complements the impeccable design.

Expand Tweet

Each shoe in the set has white flat laces and black insoles branded with the GT mark. A vertical Nike logo at the heel counter of the unit completes the look of these sneakers.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "White/Black" exudes a compelling get-up, making it an impeccable choice for Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with the Spurs. Offering a luxurious monochromatic design and groundbreaking cushioning technology, these astounding sneakers are sure to grab the attention of both basketball devotees and connoisseurs of footwear.

Wenbanyama's highly anticipated shoe deal, rumored to be valued at a staggering sum of over $100 million, seems to firmly establish his pivotal position in Nike's forthcoming ventures. Further, rather than having the San Antonio Spurs star simply recite a pre-written script, Nike, in their latest campaign, graciously offered him the chance to articulate his basketball doctrine, which revolves around the concept of versatility.

Expand Tweet

The 7-foot-3 basketball wizard is being hailed as the next big thing in the court game, following in the footsteps of LeBron James. Sportswear brands are eager to capitalize on this opportunity by offering endorsement deals that align with his immense potential.

During the previous season, Wembanyama showcased a personalized pair of Nike Air Zoom GT Run sneakers with a size of 20.5 while playing in the LNB Pro A league.

If these shoes ignite your passion for sneakers, be sure to stay updated on their release in the coming weeks to add them to your shoe stash. For the latest information on those shoes and other exciting drops from Team Swoosh, make sure to stay tuned to Nike.com and install the SNKRS app on your device.