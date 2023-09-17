Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Greater Than Ever" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Basketball division's new Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 sneaker model is meant to elevate players' performance on the court. This model will now arrive as part of the company's new "Greater Than Ever" footwear pack, alongside comparable Air Zoom GT Cut 2 sneakers.

The newest colorway of the GT Hustle 2 silhouette will be dressed in a Black/Black-Multi-Color-Picante Red-Anthracite color palette.

Although the accurate launch date of the recently introduced Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Greater Than Ever" rendition is not disclosed by Nike, early reports predict that they will be dropped on December 14, 2023. These performance pairs will be offered via Nike Basketball's online and offline sites and at the brand's associated retail merchants.

Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Greater Than Ever" shoes are covered in bold black hues with red accents all over

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

With each new release, it is clear that the Oregon-based Swoosh is looking for ways to improve the efficacy of its basketball shoes. As this year comes to a close, Nike's hoops department has provided enthusiasts with numerous reasons to look forward to the Holiday 2023 collection by releasing teasers of upcoming products.

In addition to launches such as the strongly awaited Kobe 4 Protro Black Mamba and LeBron James' 21st trademark sneaker, the emphasis also rests on the most recent iteration of the Zoom GT family. This Zoom GT lineup from the Swoosh label will offer its popular design, known as the Zoom GT Hustle 2.

The GT Hustle 2 is a masterpiece of both aesthetics and technological innovation, and with the recent release of the Air Zoom GT "Greater Than Ever" sneaker pack, it has been brought even more into the spotlight.

Expand Tweet

The color scheme that the basketball design team used for the new Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 is primarily comprised of sleek and dark hues.

The upper portion is crafted from a variety of components, including tailored mesh, glossy black leather, and neoprene, to produce a harmonic mix of aesthetics and practicality. The upper is characterized by a preponderance of darker tones, which gives it the impression of being stealthy.

Iridescent details adorn the mudguard, Swoosh logo, eyelets, and tongue flap tag, all of which contribute to the overall attractiveness of the shoe. However, that's not all Nike has to offer. The top of the footwear is outlined in attractive red detailing, producing a distinction that surely catches the eye of the observer without being overly dominant.

Take a closer look at the laterals of the Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 sneaker (Image via Nike)

The shoe label has never made an inferior product in terms of its cushioning technology. Underneath the foot, a sturdy iridescent foam midsole encases a comprehensive Zoom Air unit to provide the wearer with the highest possible level of comfort and responsiveness while they are playing on the court. Iridescent rubber is used for the shoe's outer sole unit, completing the design.

Add the newly arrived Nike Air Zoom GT Hustle 2 "Greater Than Ever" sneakers to your watchlist, which will be accessible later in the year. Those determined to get their hands on these shoes must sign up on the company's online store and get the Nike SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arriving sneaker.