Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 PE “Laser Orange” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Nike Ja 1, which is Ja Morant's exclusive footwear with Nike, has been a fan favorite among hoopers because of its budget-friendly price plus performance-driven design. Although Morant has been involved in much controversy off the court, the Nike brand is still releasing new products as a component of their Fall/Holiday 2023 catalog, featuring the soon-to-be-released "Laser Orange." The new iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Laser Orange/Iron Grey-Black-Light Smoke Grey-Vivid Orange palette.

The latest "Laser Orange" colorway of Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 signature shoe is all set hit the shelves on August 10, 2023. These sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $110 for each pair. Morant fans and other sneakerheads can get these pairs on the Nike's online and offline locations, alongside the brand's SNKRS app and its associated retail marketplaces.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 PE “Laser Orange” shoes are complimented with iron gray and black hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Ja 1 Laser Orange sneakers (Image via Nike)

The company released the Nike Ja 1, the first sneaker bearing Ja Morant's label, in December 2022. The design has been offered in a number of distinct color variations since it first appeared, including EYBL "Melon Tint," "Halloween," "Light Smoke Grey," and others.

Talking about Morant, the sporting goods company highlighted their partnership with the dedicated player on their official website.

"Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style."

The Nike Ja 1 in this "Laser Orange" version features the usual mesh, leather, and TPU materials but has been coated laser orange instead. A black foundation houses mismatched Ja emblems along the tongue tag—the right pair is a richer orange color, while the left is a lighter shade of orange.

The "12" embroidered on the heel continues this idea of contrast. The TPU Swoosh, leather heel tab, and sockliner are all covered in a stylish grey color. Underfoot, a grey foam midsole, as well as a marbled grey rubber outer sole unit complete the design. All of this is presented in a unique box with the Ja Morant logo on it.

According to the Nike website, several elements served as inspiration for the Ja Morant's distinctive symbol. The Swoosh label writes:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles."

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 PE "Laser Orange" sneakers, which will be sold in shops next month. Signup on the Swoosh webpage or using the SNKRS app is an easy way for individuals who feel they have to have a pair of these basketball sneakers to start receiving updates about the shoe's arrival.