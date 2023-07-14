Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 "Guava Ice Medium Soft Pink" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored  

The Swoosh has an extensive range of signature sneakers that are available to Nike's elite athletes. Nike Ja 1, the newly developed sneaker, is Ja Morant's debut signature sneaker, which was officially introduced in 2022. Morant's shoe features a Guava Ice/Medium Soft Pink-White-Black-Light Ultramarine-Hyper Pink color scheme. The detailed look of the upcoming Ja 1 was shared by the popular sneaker media page, House of Heat.

There has been no formal announcement from the shoe company on the expected launch date of the Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Guava Ice Medium Soft Pink" shade. However, according to Sole Retriever, these athletic shoes will be available this year around Christmas.

This distinctive shoe comes in adult and youth sizes, with price tags of $110 and $90 for each pair, in that order. They will be available at Nike's online as well as physical stores, alongside the SNKRS app and a number of other merchants.

Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 "Guava Ice Medium Soft Pink" shoes features bold black hues

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

In December 2022, Nike unveiled Ja Morant's first namesake shoe, the Nike Ja 1. Since its debut, the shape has been available in a variety of color combinations, including "Bright Mandarin," "Fuel," "Light Smoke Grey," and more.

On their website, Beaverton's activewear brand emphasized their collaboration with the committed player, which reads:

"Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style."

The upper portion of the upcoming pair displays a combination of blush-beige hues, colors that look similar to a warmer pink hue instead of an earthy tan. This modest color serves as an excellent backdrop for the more vibrant colors that adorn the upper of the shoe.

The vivid and deep purple heel coverings add an unexpected blast of vibrancy along with an elegant finish to the shoe's layout, evoking Morant's supremacy on the court.

Soft pink Swooshes offer a subtle yet striking contrast with the blush-beige base. This soft hue is used again for the shoe's rear labeling, underlining the sneaker's feminine tone as well as connecting with Morant's lively off-court style.

Classic white midsoles provide the necessary rebound and padding for effectiveness, while black liners and outsoles add a conventional aesthetic to the design, anchoring the striking colorway with an element of the classic.

Take another look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 shoes (Image via House of Heat)

According to the Nike website, these factors motivated Ja Morant's special insignia:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles."

The Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Guava Ice Medium Soft Pink" colorway will be available this holiday season, so shoe lovers should keep an eye out for it.

Customers who wish to avoid missing the release of this specific model can download the SNKRS app or sign up on the manufacturer's official website for timely alerts whenever the shoe goes on sale.